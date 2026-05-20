Etihad Rail launches today - here's what the passenger journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi looks like

Historic milestone: Etihad Rail's inaugural passenger service officially begins today (June 30), marking the start of passenger operations on the UAE's national railway.

First departure: The inaugural train departs Fujairah at 5:34 am for Abu Dhabi.

Travel time: The journey is expected to take 105 minutes, linking the east coast to the capital by rail for the first time.

Early arrivals: Passengers arrived at the station about 30 minutes before departure to be part of the landmark event.

Boarding underway: Travelers boarded the train in the final minutes before its historic departure.

A new era in transport: The launch marks a major step in expanding the UAE's public transportation network and improving connectivity between the country's emirates.

Commemorative tickets: Passengers printed souvenir tickets as keepsakes to mark their participation in the inaugural journey.