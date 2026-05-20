Etihad Rail launches today - here's what the passenger journey from Fujairah to Abu Dhabi looks like

Comfort, speed and scenery: What awaits travellers on Etihad Rail’s first route
Dubai: Today (June 30, 2026) marks a historic milestone for the UAE as the much-anticipated Etihad Rail embarks on its inaugural journey, departing from Fujairah at 5:34 am, a transformative project set to change the way people travel across the country.
Although tickets for the inaugural day sold out quickly, if you missed the first trip, here's what the train journey could look like for you.
The station sits within Hilal City in the Emirate of Fujairah, a strategically chosen location given its close proximity to the emirate's key economic hubs.
Commuters will also find it conveniently situated just 12 minutes from Fujairah International Airport, and the station supports both parking and pick-up/drop-off services for ride-hailing apps.
Historic milestone: Etihad Rail's inaugural passenger service officially begins today (June 30), marking the start of passenger operations on the UAE's national railway.
First departure: The inaugural train departs Fujairah at 5:34 am for Abu Dhabi.
Travel time: The journey is expected to take 105 minutes, linking the east coast to the capital by rail for the first time.
Early arrivals: Passengers arrived at the station about 30 minutes before departure to be part of the landmark event.
Boarding underway: Travelers boarded the train in the final minutes before its historic departure.
A new era in transport: The launch marks a major step in expanding the UAE's public transportation network and improving connectivity between the country's emirates.
Commemorative tickets: Passengers printed souvenir tickets as keepsakes to mark their participation in the inaugural journey.
Photo opportunities: A dedicated photography corner at the station allowed passengers to take and print commemorative photos before boarding.
The station is thoughtfully designed with passenger comfort and accessibility in mind. Its two platforms are reachable by both elevator and escalator, and the facility includes a premium lounge, a help desk, a police hub, and clearly signposted directions throughout.
Real-time train timetable screens keep travellers informed, while dedicated staff are on hand to assist.
Accessibility has also been built into the design from the ground up, ensuring the station is welcoming to all passengers.
There are also bus stops, designated taxi pick-up points, food and beverage outlets, retail shops, car parking facilities, pick-up and drop-off zones, and other essential amenities.
Once inside the station, passengers can purchase tickets through self-service kiosks, where they can select their departure and arrival stations as well as their preferred travel time.
You can also book your tickets in advance through the Etihad Rail app or website - www.etihadrail.ae.
Tickets are issued either as physical passes or e-passes. Automated barriers at the platform entry require passengers to scan their ticket or e-pass to proceed.
Ticket prices and classes
Etihad Rail offers two main travel classes, with promotional introductory fares currently available:
Comfort class: Fares reduced from Dh109 to Dh55
Premium class: Fares reduced from Dh239 to Dh120
Each train can accommodate up to 400 passengers and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 200 km/h. Etihad Rail projects that annual ridership will reach 10 million passengers once services are up and running.
Onboard, there are two travel classes: standard and premium. Standard seating features comfortable grey seats, while the premium cabin offers wider, reclining seats for a more relaxed journey.
Complimentary beverages and snacks are provided onboard for premium class passengers, while standard-class passengers can purchase items from the trolley service.
Across both classes, the train is well-equipped with practical amenities, including retractable tray tables, overhead and under-seat luggage storage, wall-mounted hooks for bags and personal belongings, free onboard Wi-Fi, under-seat USB charging ports and power sockets, and bins throughout the coaches for cleanliness. Safety features are also integrated throughout.
One of the most compelling aspects of the Fujairah to Abu Dhabi route is the scenery.
As the train departs Fujairah, passengers are treated to sweeping views of the Hajar Mountains, the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Fujairah, Al-Bithnah Fort, and rolling farmland and date palm groves dotting the smaller towns and villages along the way.
The route passes through nine tunnels carved through the Hajar Mountains, with a cumulative length of 6.9 kilometres.
The Abu Dhabi station is located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, along the edge of Mussafah Industrial Area.
Once you arrive at your destination, much like the Fujairah station, the Abu Dhabi Station is well-equipped with a wide range of amenities, including bus stops, taxi hailing services, ample waiting areas, ticket booking vending machines, food and beverage outlets, and car parking.
Additionally, the station offers a convenient shuttle bus service that transports passengers to and from the station for just Dh10, which can be booked together with your ticket purchase online.