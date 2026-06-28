First train will complete Fujairah-Abu Dhabi journey in 1 hour 45 minutes at up to 200kph
Dubai: Etihad Rail has revealed that its first passenger service will depart from Fujairah at 5:34am next Tuesday, making it the first step in the phased launch of the UAE's long-awaited national passenger rail network.
The introductory service will travel from Fujairah to Mohammed Bin Zayed City station in Abu Dhabi in just one hour and 45 minutes, reaching speeds of up to 200kph.
Each train will accommodate up to 400 passengers once the full network is operational.
The operator said passenger services will be rolled out in stages, with Dubai and Al Dhaid joining the network from September 30, followed by Al Dhafra stations on December 30 and Sharjah on March 30, 2027, Emarat Al Youm reported.
Etihad Rail said each station has been designed to provide a seamless travel experience, featuring clear signage, on-site support teams, accessible facilities for people of determination and dedicated parking.
On board, passengers will have access to complimentary Wi-Fi, charging ports at every seat, fold-out tables, overhead luggage racks, dedicated storage for larger baggage and extra legroom.
Addressing why travellers should opt for rail over driving, the company said the service offers a more comfortable, reliable and connected way to travel.
With guaranteed seating, free internet access and a quiet cabin environment, passengers can use journey time to work, relax or avoid the stress of driving.
"The real value of rail travel lies in making better use of travel time," the company said, adding that the service has been designed around passenger comfort and connectivity rather than simply moving people between destinations.
Tickets are now available through the Etihad Rail mobile app and the company's website. Booking requires passengers to select their departure station, travel date, return journey if required, travel class and complete payment.
Once fully operational, the passenger network will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE through stations serving major urban and economic centres. The network is intended to cater to daily commuters, families, business travellers and tourists alike.
The stations will be located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, Al Yalayis in Dubai, University City in Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid, Al Mirfa, Al Sila, Al Ruwais (Al Dhannah), Madinat Zayed, Liwa and Al Faya.