Etihad Rail sells 70,000 tickets as UAE passengers embrace train travel

Advance bookings show trains becoming part of everyday UAE travel plans
Dubai: Etihad Rail has reported selling over 70,000 tickets, as travelers throughout the UAE are increasingly integrating rail services into their journey plans.
The figures provide one of the clearest indications yet that passenger rail is beginning to establish itself as a new travel choice for families, commuters, leisure travellers and visitors exploring the country.
One of the strongest indicators of sustained demand is customer booking behaviour.
Passengers are currently booking their journeys an average of 12 days in advance, demonstrating not only strong demand but also a growing tendency to proactively plan travel around rail services.
Rather than simply experiencing the service for the first time, customers are increasingly organising business trips, family travel and leisure activities around the railway, signalling that rail is becoming part of how people move across the UAE.
Azza Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of Etihad Rail, said: "People aren't simply trying the train out of curiosity. They're planning around it. When customers are booking nearly two weeks ahead, it tells us passenger rail is already becoming part of how people organise their journeys. That is an important sign that rail is beginning to establish itself as a natural travel choice across the UAE."
The pre-operational phase witnessed strong interest from various passenger segments, including families, business travellers, schools, leisure travellers, and People of Determination, reflecting the train’s ability to meet diverse mobility needs across the UAE.
Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial of Etihad Rail Mobility, added: "One of the most striking things we've seen is the diverse range of passengers choosing the train for their journeys across the UAE. This diversity highlights the role the passenger train is playing as a comfortable and reliable transport option that meets a wide range of travel needs, whether for family journeys, business travel, educational trips, leisure experiences, or exploring new destinations across the UAE.”
As the introductory operational phase continues, Etihad Rail will progressively scale services in line with demand while maintaining its focus on safety, reliability and customer experience.
The organisation will continue to monitor passenger trends, introduce additional capacity where required and build on the early adoption seen across families, commuters, schools, leisure travellers and accessibility users.
Looking ahead, the Etihad Rail passenger network will continue to expand, with Dubai and Al Dhaid stations scheduled to open on September 30, 2026, followed by Liwa and Madinat Zayed on November 30, 2026, the remaining Al Dhafra stations on December 30, 2026, and Sharjah on March 30, 2027, further strengthening connectivity between people, places and opportunities across the UAE.