Etihad Rail passenger service a key investment in UAE's future connectivity: Sheikh Nahyan

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, "Today, we take pride in the operation of passenger trains in the UAE, a new national achievement that embodies the vision of our wise leadership in building a modern and integrated transport system that reflects the advanced level that the nation has reached in developing world-class infrastructure. This project is not merely a means of transport, but a strategic investment in the future of the UAE. It strengthens connectivity between the emirates, elevates the quality of life, provides sustainable mobility solutions, supports the competitiveness of the national economy, and reinforces the UAE's standing as a global hub for trade, investment, tourism, and logistics."