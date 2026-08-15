GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE leaders congratulate India’s President and PM on Independence Day

UAE extends warm Independence Day wishes to India’s leadership

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE leadership marks India’s Independence Day with official messages
UAE leadership marks India’s Independence Day with official messages

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President Droupadi Murmu and to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion.

Related Topics:
UAEindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE

UAE-India: Stronger ties, shared ambitions

4m read
Shakira performs during the Topps Final Halftime Show the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Shakira lights up FIFA halftime show with 'Dai Dai'

2m read
Shakira and Burna Boy are preparing to perform the official tournament song in FIFA's landmark halftime show.

Shakira shares rehearsal glimpse before World Cup final

2m read
The government seeks urgent hearing against ruling that ordered fresh tenders for Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services at Indian missions in UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Australia.

India govt challenges HC ruling on consular services

2m read