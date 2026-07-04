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UAE leaders congratulate US President on Independence Day

Congratulatory cables highlight enduring partnership with the US

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UAE leaders reaffirm friendship with US in Independence Day greetings
UAE leaders reaffirm friendship with US in Independence Day greetings

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Donald Trump of the United States of America on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

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His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the US President.

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