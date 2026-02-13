More than1,000 attend early celebration; year-long events planned to mark Freedom 250
Dubai: A surprise fireworks display at Dubai Festival City kicked off the 250th Independence Day celebrations of the United States by American expats in the UAE on Thursday night.
The US Consulate General in Dubai hosted more than 1,000 guests for a patriotic evening. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, was the chief guest at the event which featured everything quintessentially American, from popular food brands to red, white, and blue decorations.
The early celebration of the Fourth of July, the day in 1776 when the US declared independence from Great Britain, is usually held by US missions in the UAE in February considering the summer weather in July, when many Americans are usually away on vacation.
This time, the missions timed it on the birthday of the 16th US President Abraham Lincoln (February 12), and just ahead of the President’s Day, the birthday of the first US President George Washington which is celebrated as an official holiday in the US on the third Monday in February.
However, this year there will be celebrations throughout the year and across all seven emirates to mark the milestone 250th anniversary, announced Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy to the UAE, Eric Gaudiosi.
“As we mark our 250th birthday this year, we look forward, not just to an anniversary, but to an invitation, as we not only contemplate, but contribute, to the next chapters…We look forward in doing so in events through the year and across all seven emirates. Americans will do so in communities all over the United States,” he said.
Highlighting the strength of US-UAE relations, Gaudiosi said: “Our partnership is not symbolic, but strategic. And for decades, we have built this partnership across security, trade, investment, energy, the arts, education, and high technology.”
He pointed out that the US President Donald Trump chose the UAE to be part of his first overseas trip in his second term last May. "A historic moment and a clear signal of how much the United States values our unique relationship. And this value is reflected and returned in the work happening here every day," Gaudiosi said.
Robert Raines, the US Consul General to Dubai and the Northern Emirates added: “This milestone is not just about honouring the past. It's about partnerships and people who continue to share our shared future, especially our friends and our partners here that are helping us with a strong and growing relationship between the US and the UAE. Our relationship is broad and deep, and each of you in this room reflects some important facet of that relationship.”
He also expressed gratitude to American and Emirati companies for their support, noting their deep commitment to the US-UAE relationship.
The official ceremony began with the performance of the UAE National Anthem by Dubai Police Band and the US National Anthem, followed by the "marching on and marching off the colours" ceremony by the US Marine Corps Security Guards, a ceremonial tradition honouring the US national flag and Marine Corps Battle Colour.
The venue showcased everything American, with all food served from various famous American brands: from fish and chips, chipotle, chicken fingers, and briskets to pastries and desserts, alongside quintessential lemonade and other beverages.
A wall decorated fully with balloons in American colours and special photo booths became perfect spots for attendees to capture memories.
Kathy Hyde, longtime Dubai resident and head of communications with AmCham Dubai (American Chamber of Commerce), who has lived in the UAE for 28 years, expressed excitement at seeing the growth of American presence in the UAE.
“All the brands that are here weren't here 27 years ago. It's so exciting to see so many American brands in the UAE now," she said.
Elias Boutros Sayah, a Lebanese American who came to the UAE 56 years ago praised the bilateral relationship. "This is a moment I want to thank the UAE for being with us as our best trade partner in the region. Now, they are number one in the Middle East," said Sayah, who is also a senior member of the American Society of Civil Engineers.
The evening brought together Emiratis and people of other nationalities, celebrating the friendship with the US and people of America.
Emirati entrepreneur and reality star Salem Khammas, who studied accounting in Long Beach, California, and graduated in 2001, came wearing his college ring, a precious memory he has kept since his graduation from California State University, Long Beach, almost 25 years ago.
“I've been in the States for almost 10 years. Understanding both cultures and both mindsets gives us a lot of benefit, bridging east and west. This is why the UAE is fostering collaboration between US companies, entities and investors,” said the Dubai Bling-fame businessman.
He said the collaboration between the US and the UAE in doing business side by side “has given us a good push to understand how we can exchange mindsets and technology. Even though there are cultural differences, the mind and the vision are always the same, exceeding the expectations of both nations.”
Some Americans visiting the UAE also took part. Yasmin Hani, a senior director with NYU Langone Health in New York, who was in town to participate in the World Health Expo (WHX) 2026 in Dubai, shared her experience.
"I think it's a gorgeous celebration. One thing is, it feels surreal because it's not July 4th... but I'm very happy to be part of it. I feel very proud, and it really gave me a proud moment as an American to be here and celebrate," she said.
"Given everything that's going on in the world today, I still feel very proud as an immigrant American, to be part of this country and to represent my country and be here for the celebration.”
She also noted the shared values between the two countries. "I think the USA and the UAE really share the same values. The UAE is a big hub, and it welcomes people with open arms to contribute towards building this country. It's all about diversity."