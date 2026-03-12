American Hospital becomes first private hospital in Dubai accredited by prestigious ACGME-I

American Hospital Dubai is proud to announce its accreditation by the prestigious Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I), the US-based non-profit organisation that accredits graduate medical training programmes in countries outside the US. American Hospital Dubai is the first private hospital in Dubai to earn this recognition.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education International (ACGME-I) aims to improve healthcare by assessing and enhancing teaching, learning, research, and quality, and by improving professional practice for healthcare professionals outside the US, ultimately benefiting the public.

For institutions within the US, the accreditation is carried out by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

American Hospital Dubai’s dedication to advancing medical education is fundamental to its mission and vision. The hospital has launched several educational programmes to improve standards of medical knowledge and professionalism in the region. These include the American Hospital Academic Institute (AHAI), established in 2019 and the inception of the first American Curriculum Doctor of Medicine (MD) medical school.

Additionally, American Hospital Dubai’s newest educational initiative, the American Hospital Medical School & Teaching University, will be a fully integrated Academic Health System that aligns with its vision and strategy to make education a catalyst for advancing healthcare in the region.

The university will train healthcare professionals in a fully equipped clinical environment. American Hospital Dubai will serve as the primary teaching hospital, providing direct access to live clinical settings, advanced medical technology, and multidisciplinary expertise.

Its faculty will be recruited from American Hospital Dubai, regional institutions, and international academic partners. The university will begin academic operations in a temporary facility in 2028, with a purpose-built permanent campus opening by 2030.

All these educational initiatives by American Hospital Dubai aim to promote excellence in medical education within the region and provide medical students worldwide with access to high-quality clinical training and direct experience with advanced treatments and procedures.

Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said, “We are immensely proud to be the first private hospital in Dubai to receive the prestigious ACGME-I accreditation. It is a testament to our unwavering focus on promoting medical education in the UAE and the region.

“American Hospital Dubai is dedicated to making healthcare a vital resource for communities by investing in medical education and enhancing physician skills. This directly helps improve people's quality of life and will remain a fundamental part of our mission and vision.”

Prof. Firas Raouf Alani, Chief Academic Officer and Director of the American Hospital Academic Institute (AHAI), said, “Receiving ACGME-International accreditation is a landmark achievement for American Hospital Dubai and a defining moment for graduate medical education in the region. This recognition reflects our commitment to the highest international standards in physician training, patient safety, and academic excellence.

Through the American Hospital Academic Institute, we remain dedicated to training the next generation of physicians in an environment that promotes clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate, evidence-based care.”