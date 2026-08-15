Top 10 stories of the week: UAE holidays, visa-free travel and US-Iran conflict developments

From heartwarming moments to major developments, these stories stood out this week
From a personal message by Dubai's Ruler about the value of family time to a new visa offer for Indian tourists, several stories captured readers' attention this week.
Other major developments included Dubai's announcement of a public holiday for the Prophet Mohammed's Birthday, new travel options for Pakistani passport holders, and an update on India's overseas funds rules affecting some UAE-based NRIs.
Here are 10 of the week's most-read stories:
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai shared a photograph with his grandchildren on social media, accompanied by a message about the importance of family and creating lasting memories.
"The greatest investment during holidays is not the number of cities we visit, but the moments we create with our families," Sheikh Mohammed wrote.
He added that beautiful memories bring happiness and provide the energy to continue working, achieving and succeeding.
Dubai has announced Friday, August 28, as an official holiday for government entities to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.
The Dubai Government Human Resources Department said employees would return to work on Monday, August 31.
The holiday applies to authorities, departments and institutions affiliated with the Dubai Government.
The latest Henley Passport Index lists 29 destinations accessible through visa-free entry, visa on arrival or an electronic travel authorisation. These include 11 visa-free destinations, 15 offering visas on arrival and three requiring an ETA.
A wider group of countries also offers e-visas, although travellers must apply and receive approval before travelling.
Reports that some international banks are reassessing credit cards linked to offshore accounts have raised questions among UAE-based Non-Resident Indians about India's rules governing overseas funds.
Banks in Zurich, Singapore, London and parts of West Asia are reportedly reviewing some accounts, according to the Economic Times.
The rules relate to India's Foreign Exchange Management Act and apply to people classified as "persons resident in India". For most UAE-based NRIs, the provisions do not generally apply to foreign income earned and retained outside India.
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi has brought back its "Dear Big Ticket" campaign for a fourth season, offering UAE residents the chance to have a personal wish fulfilled.
Under the campaign, eligible residents aged 18 and above can submit a dream or wish for the chance to have it made a reality, without purchasing a ticket.
Indian tourists can receive a free UAE entry visa when booking an eligible holiday in Abu Dhabi under a new programme launched by the emirate's tourism authority.
The offer applies to eligible Indian passport holders who book through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.
The programme runs from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Eligible bookings must include at least three nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India.
The UAE has entered the final phase of its traditional peak summer season, with temperatures expected to gradually ease as the country moves towards the cooler months.
The appearance of the Al Kulaybin star on August 11 marked the beginning of Marakhiyat Al Qalaid, the final period of Al Qayz, traditionally regarded as the peak summer season in the Arabian Peninsula.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the period runs from August 11 to September 3.
A 24-year-old Indian expat from Dubai was found dead in a hotel in Mangaluru, Karnataka, on Monday, according to police.
Mangaluru City Police confirmed to Gulf News that Arjun R Mahesh, an automobile engineer, was found at a hotel near Mangaluru International Airport.
The incident came less than two months after the death of his 19-year-old sister, Ayja R Mahesh, in Kerala.
US Central Command announced on August 13 the formation of Task Force Falcon Strike, a multinational unit focused on attack drones and unmanned systems.
The task force will operate across multiple domains, including air, surface and undersea systems, with military personnel from the United States and regional partner nations.
The move comes nine months after CENTCOM established Task Force Scorpion Strike, its first Middle East squadron dedicated exclusively to one-way attack drones.
Iran reportedly knew where US President Donald Trump was staying in Ankara, including the floor of the building, as US intelligence detected a potential missile threat during the NATO summit in Turkey.
According to The New York Times, citing two US officials familiar with the situation, US intelligence gathered multiple streams of information as Trump attended the summit on July 8.
Officials had information about a specific surface-to-air missile threat involving the aircraft carrying the president, prompting heightened security concerns during the final day of the summit.