Sunny Dungrawal, vice-president of finance at a travel management company, attended with his wife Glory and their four-year-old son Parshav in their first participation at the Consulate's Independence Day celebration. Sunny said they wanted their son to experience the spirit of the occasion and learn about the national anthem and India's symbols. He said he was surprised by the size of the crowd, having reached at 6.40am and still having to queue for a long while to get inside.