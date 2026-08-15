Expats brave long queue at Consulate in Dubai, throng Embassy in Abu Dhabi on a holiday
Abu Dhabi/ Dubai: The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai marked India's 80th Independence Day with celebrations that drew unusually large crowds this year, as the milestone anniversary falling on a Saturday holiday brought out families and individuals in record numbers.
Community competitions held in the run-up to the day meant several families arrived specifically to receive prizes, while attendees waved flags and dressed in tricolour outfits to mark the occasion.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Dr Deepak Mittal unfurled the tricolour at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, while Consul General of India Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy hoisted the flag at the Consulate in Dubai. Both the diplomats read out excerpts from the Indian President’s address to the nation.
The Abu Dhabi flag-hoisting formed part of a coordinated relay across 54 Indian missions worldwide, stretching from Fiji to San Francisco, with each ceremony following a sequence communicated via Twitter at designated times. The Embassy's hoisting took place after the ceremony at India's mission in Muscat, Oman, and ahead of the one in Doha, Qatar under the new initiative, Surya Path Tiranga.
Both missions opened their celebrations with a rendition of Vande Mataram, honouring 150 years since the patriotic song was written, before flag-hoisting ceremonies and the singing of the national anthem.
Top scorers of the "Bharat Ko Janiye" quiz were felicitated at events at both missions, while winners of various competitions organised by Indian community associations in Abu Dhabi over the preceding days were also honoured by the Embassy. Cultural programmes presented by students and community members showcased India's heritage at both venues.
Newly appointed Consul General Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy used his first Independence Day address to highlight improvements to passport and consular services following the Consulate's transition to a new service provider.
He said the Consulate had cleared its pendency in both Tatkal and regular passport applications. "All applications submitted up to last Saturday have been processed. Normal passport applications are currently being processed within five working days, while Tatkal applications are being processed the next day and dispatched on the third day from the applicant's perspective," he told Gulf News later.
He added that improving the appointment system and addressing applicants' challenges would be the next priority.
In his speech, Dr Reddy outlined his broad priorities for the tenure ahead: consular and passport services, strengthening India-UAE relations, cultural integration, and commercial engagement and investment partnerships.
Speaking on India's 80th Independence Day, he described it as a privilege to serve the Indian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and urged expats to contribute to India's development goals. He said the Consulate would maintain closer engagement with the community while focusing on service delivery and promoting India's culture and heritage in the UAE.
Sunny Dungrawal, vice-president of finance at a travel management company, attended with his wife Glory and their four-year-old son Parshav in their first participation at the Consulate's Independence Day celebration. Sunny said they wanted their son to experience the spirit of the occasion and learn about the national anthem and India's symbols. He said he was surprised by the size of the crowd, having reached at 6.40am and still having to queue for a long while to get inside.
He felt the milestone of the 80th Independence Day, combined with a heightened sense of solidarity among Indians in the UAE, contributed to the strong turnout. He added that the UAE's support for citizens and expatriates alike amid recent regional tensions had strengthened his own sense of belonging to the country.
Masiuddin Mohammed, chairman of the Telugu Association, attended with the executive committee to represent the Telugu community. He said the community was proud to have a Telugu-speaking Consul General and highlighted the strong presence of Telugu Indians from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the UAE.
Several hundred members of the community took part in the celebration, he said, adding that he had never seen such a large crowd at an Independence Day event at the Consulate and called it a demonstration of unity and patriotism among Indians in the UAE.
Amit Kango, who works in the insurance sector, attended with his wife Chitra Kango and their friends Tushar Karajgi, a division manager at an auto-parts company, and his wife Sampada. The group said this year's turnout was exceptionally large, with queues exceeding the Consulate auditorium's capacity.
Amit, who has attended the celebration for nearly 20 years, said he had never witnessed such a crowd, and suggested future events be held at a larger venue such as an Indian High school.
Despite the crowding, the group said the gathering reflected strong patriotism and gave them a chance to pass that feeling on to their children. "In fact, it gave me goosebumps to see so many people celebrating India away from India," Amit said.
Reshma Regi, an engineer working in Abu Dhabi, attended with her parents Regi George and Sheela Regi, who live in Dubai.
Reshma, who also serves as global youth president of the World Malayali Council, a community organisation of expats from Kerala, said such celebrations give Indians abroad a rare chance to reconnect with their culture and identity. "Being away from India, this is the only opportunity we get to see our own culture, our own people and our spirit of India," she said.
She also spoke of the importance of remembering the sacrifices of Indian soldiers and said young Indians abroad have a responsibility to stay connected to India while building their lives overseas.
Zeeshan Faraz, a software engineer from Hyderabad, attended with his parents, Mohammed Jameel Ahmed and Yesra Sultana, who were visiting Dubai from India. Mohammed said he had attended Independence Day celebrations every year since childhood and did not want to miss the occasion while in Dubai.
Comparing the Dubai event with those he has attended in Hyderabad, he said there was "no difference" in the patriotic spirit, adding that people who feel strongly about the country will always come together to celebrate. For him, the event was a way to stay connected with the spirit of India while living abroad.