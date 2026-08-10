New programme runs until October 31 and will cover visa costs for up to 20,000 travellers
Abu Dhabi: Indian tourists can now get their UAE entry visa free when booking a holiday in Abu Dhabi under a new programme launched by the emirate's tourism authority
The initiative, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), applies to eligible Indian passport holders booking an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.
The programme runs from August 1 to October 31, 2026, and is available for bookings that include a minimum three-night stay in an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India. The programme will initially support up to 20,000 visas during its pilot period.
DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for eligible bookings, reducing the upfront cost for Indian travellers visiting the emirate.
India remains a key international tourism market for Abu Dhabi, according to DCT Abu Dhabi.
Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers."
He said covering the visa cost would make it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving travel partners another reason to recommend the destination.
Yousuf added: "We look forward to welcoming more visitors as they spend longer exploring Abu Dhabi's culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions.”
The initiative follows recent efforts by Abu Dhabi to strengthen air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian visitors.
The offer is available to Indian passport holders departing from India who book an Abu Dhabi holiday through a participating travel partner.
To qualify, the booking must include:
A minimum three consecutive nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel
A return flight from India
Booking through a participating travel partner or online travel agency
Travellers cannot apply independently for the offer. The programme has been developed specifically for participating travel partners and OTAs.
Participating travel partners can choose between two options.
They can work through a DCT-appointed destination management company (DMC), with DCT Abu Dhabi covering the visa costs directly.
Alternatively, travel partners can continue working with their existing DMC partners. In this case, DCT Abu Dhabi will reimburse Dh285 for each visa issued.