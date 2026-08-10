GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI null
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism
UPDATE

Free UAE visa for Indian tourists: Abu Dhabi launches new holiday offer

New programme runs until October 31 and will cover visa costs for up to 20,000 travellers

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian passport holders travelling from India can receive a complimentary UAE entry visa when booking a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi through participating travel partners under a new programme running until October 31.
Indian passport holders travelling from India can receive a complimentary UAE entry visa when booking a minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi through participating travel partners under a new programme running until October 31.
DCT Abu Dhabi

The initiative, launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), applies to eligible Indian passport holders booking an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.

The programme runs from August 1 to October 31, 2026, and is available for bookings that include a minimum three-night stay in an Abu Dhabi hotel and a return flight from India. The programme will initially support up to 20,000 visas during its pilot period.

DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of the UAE entry visa for eligible bookings, reducing the upfront cost for Indian travellers visiting the emirate.

India is key market

India remains a key international tourism market for Abu Dhabi, according to DCT Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers."

He said covering the visa cost would make it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving travel partners another reason to recommend the destination.

Yousuf added: "We look forward to welcoming more visitors as they spend longer exploring Abu Dhabi's culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions.”

The initiative follows recent efforts by Abu Dhabi to strengthen air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian visitors.

Who can get the free UAE visa?

The offer is available to Indian passport holders departing from India who book an Abu Dhabi holiday through a participating travel partner.

To qualify, the booking must include:

  • A minimum three consecutive nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel

  • A return flight from India

  • Booking through a participating travel partner or online travel agency

Travellers cannot apply independently for the offer. The programme has been developed specifically for participating travel partners and OTAs.

How does the free visa programme work?

Participating travel partners can choose between two options.

They can work through a DCT-appointed destination management company (DMC), with DCT Abu Dhabi covering the visa costs directly.

Alternatively, travel partners can continue working with their existing DMC partners. In this case, DCT Abu Dhabi will reimburse Dh285 for each visa issued.

Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi,

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Use India's UPI to book Burj Khalifa tickets

Indian UPI payments now accepted at Burj Khalifa

2m read
New visa rules in 2026 reshape travel plans for Indian holidaymakers

India visa-free map changed in July: Places still open

3m read
How India’s travel access evolved over two decades—and what the latest visa-free rules mean for your next trip.

India’s 20-year passport slide: Major visa-free updates

4m read
Applicants are advised not to pay third parties for passport, visa or attestation appointments.

Indian embassy caution public over fake service claims

2m read