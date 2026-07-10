Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi warns against unauthorised agents for passport and visa services

Public urged to use only the official site as embassy reiterates direct consular services
The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi has reminded Indian nationals in the UAE to use only official channels for passport, visa and attestation services, warning the public against unauthorised agents claiming to represent the Indian missions.
The reminder comes after the embassy and the Consulate General of India in Dubai ended their outsourcing arrangement with BLS International and SGIVS Global. Since July 1, 2026, all passport, visa and attestation services have been provided directly by the two Indian missions from their own premises.
In an advisory shared on its official social media platforms on Friday, the embassy stressed that BLS International and SGIVS Global are no longer authorised service providers for the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.
The embassy said appointments for passport, visa, attestation and other consular services must be booked only through the dedicated portal, book.passportindiauae.com. The online platform was introduced by the Indian missions earlier this week to simplify access to consular services.
It clarified that booking an appointment is completely free and that no third party has been authorised to charge applicants or arrange appointments on behalf of the embassy or the consulate.
The advisory also urged people not to make any payments to BLS International, SGIVS Global or any individual or agency claiming to facilitate passport, visa or attestation appointments.
The embassy cautioned the public against anyone falsely claiming to be authorised by the Indian missions, saying such claims are false and should not be trusted.
It also asked anyone who has been misled, overcharged or given false information by individuals or organisations falsely claiming links with the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai to report the matter through the missions' official contact channels.
The embassy urged members of the public to rely only on official sources for information on passport, visa and attestation services and to remain vigilant against unauthorised intermediaries.