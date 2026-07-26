New visa rules in 2026 reshape travel plans for Indian holidaymakers
India’s passport now offers visa-free, visa-on-arrival or simplified entry access to 55 destinations, but four countries changed their rules in 2026, making travel more complicated for Indian holidaymakers.
With summer travel season underway, many Indians are planning international holidays, family visits and quick getaways. Before booking flights, travellers need to check updated visa rules as several countries have tightened entry requirements this year.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 81st globally, with passport holders able to access 55 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA), Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or similar arrangements.
The number has fallen from 57 destinations in 2025, following immigration changes by countries including Iran, Bolivia, Cape Verde Islands and Nicaragua.
2025: Indian passport holders had access to 57 destinations without a traditional visa before travel.
January 2026: Access dropped to 55 after Iran and Bolivia changed their visa policies.
February 2026: The number rose to 56 after The Gambia was added back.
July 2026: Access fell again to 55 after Cape Verde removed visa-on-arrival access.
The changes do not necessarily mean the Indian passport has weakened. Passport rankings fluctuate as countries update visa agreements, immigration rules and entry procedures.
India’s passport ranking slipped to 81st, down from 80th in June and 75th in February 2026.
Indian travellers currently have access to:
27 visa-free destinations
25 visa-on-arrival destinations
3 Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) destinations
Iran: Visa-free access suspended
Iran ended visa-free entry for ordinary Indian passport holders after updating its security-related entry requirements.
Indian travellers now need prior visa approval before visiting Iran.
Bolivia: Visa-on-arrival replaced with e-visa
Bolivia moved Indian travellers from visa-on-arrival access to an online e-visa system.
Travellers must now apply and receive approval before departure.
Cape Verde Islands: Visa-on-arrival removed
Cape Verde ended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 96 countries, including India, from January 1, 2026.
Indian visitors must now obtain the required visa before arrival.
Nicaragua: Advance approval required
Nicaragua removed visa-on-arrival access for Indian ordinary passport holders.
Travellers must now receive prior approval from immigration authorities before flying.
Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao, Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.
Burundi, Cambodia, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe.
Kenya, Seychelles, St Kitts and Nevis.
|Destination
|Access type
|Angola
|Visa-Free
|Barbados
|Visa-Free
|Bhutan
|Visa-Free
|British Virgin Islands
|Visa-Free
|Burundi
|Visa on Arrival
|Cambodia
|Visa on Arrival
|Comoro Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Cook Islands
|Visa-Free
|Djibouti
|Visa on Arrival
|Dominica
|Visa-Free
|Ethiopia
|Visa on Arrival
|Fiji
|Visa-Free
|Grenada
|Visa-Free
|Guinea-Bissau
|Visa on Arrival
|Haiti
|Visa-Free
|Indonesia
|Visa on Arrival
|Jamaica
|Visa-Free
|Jordan
|Visa on Arrival
|Kazakhstan
|Visa-Free
|Kenya
|ETA
|Kiribati
|Visa-Free
|Laos
|Visa on Arrival
|Macao (SAR China)
|Visa-Free
|Madagascar
|Visa on Arrival
|Malaysia
|Visa-Free
|Maldives
|Visa on Arrival
|Marshall Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Mauritius
|Visa-Free
|Micronesia
|Visa-Free
|Mongolia
|Visa on Arrival
|Montserrat
|Visa-Free
|Mozambique
|Visa on Arrival
|Myanmar
|Visa on Arrival
|Nepal
|Visa-Free
|Niue
|Visa on Arrival
|Palau Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Philippines
|Visa-Free
|Qatar
|Visa on Arrival
|Rwanda
|Visa-Free
|Samoa
|Visa on Arrival
|Senegal
|Visa-Free
|Seychelles
|Visa-Free (ETA)
|Sierra Leone
|Visa on Arrival
|Sri Lanka
|Visa on Arrival
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|Visa-Free (ETA)
|St. Lucia
|Visa on Arrival
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|Visa-Free
|Tanzania
|Visa on Arrival
|Thailand
|Visa-Free
|The Gambia
|Visa-Free
|Timor-Leste
|Visa on Arrival
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Visa-Free
|Tuvalu
|Visa on Arrival
|Vanuatu
|Visa-Free
|Zimbabwe
|Visa on Arrival
The latest Henley Passport Index shows a widening gap in global travel freedom.
Singapore — 192 destinations
UAE, Japan, South Korea — 188 destinations
Sweden — 187 destinations
Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Spain — 186 destinations
Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland — 185 destinations
The Henley Passport Index tracks access to 227 destinations across 199 passports using International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.
Rankings change when countries:
introduce or remove visa waivers
tighten immigration rules
change visa-on-arrival policies
introduce digital visa systems
For summer travellers, checking the latest entry rules before booking flights remains essential, as visa policies can change even after travel plans are made.