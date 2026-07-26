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India’s visa-free travel map changed in July 2026: 4 countries removed, full list of 55 destinations

New visa rules in 2026 reshape travel plans for Indian holidaymakers

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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New visa rules in 2026 reshape travel plans for Indian holidaymakers
New visa rules in 2026 reshape travel plans for Indian holidaymakers
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India’s passport now offers visa-free, visa-on-arrival or simplified entry access to 55 destinations, but four countries changed their rules in 2026, making travel more complicated for Indian holidaymakers.

With summer travel season underway, many Indians are planning international holidays, family visits and quick getaways. Before booking flights, travellers need to check updated visa rules as several countries have tightened entry requirements this year.

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According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 81st globally, with passport holders able to access 55 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA), Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) or similar arrangements.

The number has fallen from 57 destinations in 2025, following immigration changes by countries including Iran, Bolivia, Cape Verde Islands and Nicaragua.

India’s passport journey in 2026

  • 2025: Indian passport holders had access to 57 destinations without a traditional visa before travel.

  • January 2026: Access dropped to 55 after Iran and Bolivia changed their visa policies.

  • February 2026: The number rose to 56 after The Gambia was added back.

  • July 2026: Access fell again to 55 after Cape Verde removed visa-on-arrival access.

The changes do not necessarily mean the Indian passport has weakened. Passport rankings fluctuate as countries update visa agreements, immigration rules and entry procedures.

What changed in the July 2026 update?

India’s passport ranking slipped to 81st, down from 80th in June and 75th in February 2026.

Indian travellers currently have access to:

  • 27 visa-free destinations

  • 25 visa-on-arrival destinations

  • 3 Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) destinations

4 countries that changed visa rules in 2026

Iran: Visa-free access suspended

  • Iran ended visa-free entry for ordinary Indian passport holders after updating its security-related entry requirements.

  • Indian travellers now need prior visa approval before visiting Iran.

Bolivia: Visa-on-arrival replaced with e-visa

  • Bolivia moved Indian travellers from visa-on-arrival access to an online e-visa system.

  • Travellers must now apply and receive approval before departure.

Cape Verde Islands: Visa-on-arrival removed

  • Cape Verde ended its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 96 countries, including India, from January 1, 2026.

  • Indian visitors must now obtain the required visa before arrival.

Nicaragua: Advance approval required

  • Nicaragua removed visa-on-arrival access for Indian ordinary passport holders.

  • Travellers must now receive prior approval from immigration authorities before flying.

Full list: 55 destinations Indians can visit without a traditional visa

Visa-free entry (27)

Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao, Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

Visa on arrival (25)

Burundi, Cambodia, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe.

Electronic Travel Authorisation (3)

Kenya, Seychelles, St Kitts and Nevis.

DestinationAccess type
AngolaVisa-Free
BarbadosVisa-Free
BhutanVisa-Free
British Virgin IslandsVisa-Free
BurundiVisa on Arrival
CambodiaVisa on Arrival
Comoro IslandsVisa on Arrival
Cook IslandsVisa-Free
DjiboutiVisa on Arrival
DominicaVisa-Free
EthiopiaVisa on Arrival
FijiVisa-Free
GrenadaVisa-Free
Guinea-BissauVisa on Arrival
HaitiVisa-Free
IndonesiaVisa on Arrival
JamaicaVisa-Free
JordanVisa on Arrival
KazakhstanVisa-Free
KenyaETA
KiribatiVisa-Free
LaosVisa on Arrival
Macao (SAR China)Visa-Free
MadagascarVisa on Arrival
MalaysiaVisa-Free
MaldivesVisa on Arrival
Marshall IslandsVisa on Arrival
MauritiusVisa-Free
MicronesiaVisa-Free
MongoliaVisa on Arrival
MontserratVisa-Free
MozambiqueVisa on Arrival
MyanmarVisa on Arrival
NepalVisa-Free
NiueVisa on Arrival
Palau IslandsVisa on Arrival
PhilippinesVisa-Free
QatarVisa on Arrival
RwandaVisa-Free
SamoaVisa on Arrival
SenegalVisa-Free
SeychellesVisa-Free (ETA)
Sierra LeoneVisa on Arrival
Sri LankaVisa on Arrival
St. Kitts and NevisVisa-Free (ETA)
St. LuciaVisa on Arrival
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesVisa-Free
TanzaniaVisa on Arrival
ThailandVisa-Free
The GambiaVisa-Free
Timor-LesteVisa on Arrival
Trinidad and TobagoVisa-Free
TuvaluVisa on Arrival
VanuatuVisa-Free
ZimbabweVisa on Arrival

World’s most powerful passports in 2026

The latest Henley Passport Index shows a widening gap in global travel freedom.

Top-ranked passports include:

  1. Singapore — 192 destinations

  2. UAE, Japan, South Korea — 188 destinations

  3. Sweden — 187 destinations

  4. Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway and Spain — 186 destinations

  5. Austria, Greece, Malta, Portugal and Switzerland — 185 destinations

Why passport rankings keep changing

The Henley Passport Index tracks access to 227 destinations across 199 passports using International Air Transport Association (IATA) data.

Rankings change when countries:

  • introduce or remove visa waivers

  • tighten immigration rules

  • change visa-on-arrival policies

  • introduce digital visa systems

For summer travellers, checking the latest entry rules before booking flights remains essential, as visa policies can change even after travel plans are made.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationse-visaindiaIndia UAE travelVisa

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