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Summer travel 2026: Pakistan passport holders can visit these 30 visa-free destinations

Pakistan passport holders can travel visa-free to 30 destinations as summer travel peaks

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Global passport shake-up: Pakistan drops, India dips, Singapore stays on top
Global passport shake-up: Pakistan drops, India dips, Singapore stays on top
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As summer travel demand reaches its peak, Pakistani passport holders continue to have access to 30 destinations through visa-free entry, visa-on-arrival (VOA) or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) schemes, according to the latest Henley Passport Index July 2026 update.

Pakistan’s passport ranking has returned to 100th place globally, after improving earlier this year to 97th in February from 98th in January. The country was ranked 103rd in 2025, reflecting fluctuations linked to changing international visa policies.

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Visa-free destinations for Pakistani travellers

The latest ranking shows that Pakistani citizens can access a range of destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific without obtaining a traditional visa before travel.

Visa-friendly destinations include Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Vanuatu and Trinidad and Tobago, among others.

The list includes countries offering visa-free entry, while others provide visa-on-arrival or electronic travel authorisation options, making them attractive choices for summer holidays.

Pakistan passport ranking changes in 2026

Pakistan’s passport mobility has seen several changes over the past year:

  • 2025: Ranked 103rd globally, with access to around 31 destinations

  • January 2026: Improved to 98th place, with access to 31 destinations

  • February 2026: Rose to 97th place, with access to 32 destinations

  • May 2026: Slipped to 100th place, with access to 30 destinations

  • July 2026: Retained 100th place, with access to 30 destinations

The movement highlights how passport rankings can shift due to changes in visa agreements and global travel rules.

Singapore tops global passport rankings

Singapore remains the world’s strongest passport, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations.

Japan, South Korea and the UAE share second place, with access to 188 destinations.

Several European countries, including Germany, France and Spain, also remain among the top-ranked passports, while the US and UK continue to hold strong positions.

India’s passport ranking declines

India’s passport ranking dropped to 80th place in the July 2026 update, down from 78th in May. Indian passport holders currently have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 56 destinations.

The ranking had improved earlier in the year, reaching 75th place in February 2026 after India was ranked 85th in 2025.

Visa-free destinations

Pakistani passport holders can travel visa-free to:
Barbados, Cook Islands, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, Rwanda, St Vincent and the Grenadines, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, and Vanuatu.

Visa on arrival (VOA) destinations

VOA access is available in:
Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Maldives, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Timor-Leste and Tuvalu.

ETA destinations

Kenya, Seychelles and Sri Lanka require an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) prior to departure.

Full list of visa-friendly destinations

  1. Barbados – Visa-Free

  2. Burundi – VOA

  3. Cambodia – VOA

  4. Cape Verde Islands – VOA

  5. Comoro Islands – VOA

  6. Cook Islands – Visa-Free

  7. Djibouti – VOA

  8. Dominica – Visa-Free

  9. Guinea-Bissau – VOA

  10. Haiti – Visa-Free

  11. Kenya – ETA

  12. Madagascar – VOA

  13. Maldives – VOA

  14. Micronesia – Visa-Free

  15. Montserrat – Visa-Free

  16. Nepal – VOA

  17. Niue – VOA

  18. Palau Islands – VOA

  19. Rwanda – Visa-Free

  20. Samoa – VOA

  21. Senegal – VOA

  22. Seychelles – ETA

  23. Sierra Leone – VOA

  24. Sri Lanka – ETA

  25. St Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free

  26. The Gambia – Visa-Free

  27. Timor-Leste – VOA

  28. Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free

  29. Tuvalu – VOA

  30. Vanuatu – Visa-Free

E-visa destinations

Electronic visa systems are increasingly simplifying travel, allowing applicants to secure entry permissions online before departure. These systems are now widely used across multiple regions.

Africa: Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Asia: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Oman, Qatar, Singapore, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and Vietnam.

Europe: Albania, Moldova, Türkiye and the United Kingdom.

Americas & Caribbean: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Nicaragua, St Kitts and Nevis, Suriname and The Bahamas.

Oceania / overseas territories: St Helena.

Why passport rankings change

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports across 227 destinations using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries introduce new visa rules, remove restrictions or update bilateral travel agreements.

For Pakistani travellers planning summer holidays, the latest ranking means several destinations remain accessible without lengthy visa procedures, although travel requirements should be checked before departure as policies can change.

Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationsPakistane-visatravelVisa

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