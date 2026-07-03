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Indian passport slips in July amid citizenship row and new fees: Where’s visa-free travel still allowed

India’s passport drops to 80th as fees rise and citizenship debate intensifies

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Henley Index slide, higher fees put Indian passport power under fresh scrutiny
Henley Index slide, higher fees put Indian passport power under fresh scrutiny
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India’s passport has slipped to 80th place in the latest Henley Passport Index for July, despite offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 56 destinations.

The ranking is down from 78th in May, although India had climbed to 75th globally in the Henley Passport Index 2026 released in February after improving from 85th in 2025.

The latest ranking comes as the Indian passport faces renewed public attention on multiple fronts. The Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) clarification that a passport is primarily a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship has sparked political debate, while the government has also implemented the first passport fee revision in 14 years.

Together, these developments have put the spotlight on the passport’s role, cost and the level of global mobility it offers Indian travellers. 

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What the ranking means for Indian travellers

The Henley Passport Index measures the travel freedom of 199 passports using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

India’s mobility score of 56 means Indian passport holders can enter 56 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure. The count includes countries offering:

  • Visa-free entry

  • Visa on arrival

  • Visitor permits

  • Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

Most of these destinations are in Asia, Africa and island nations, while travellers still require visas in advance for major destinations including the US, UK and most European countries. 

Why the ranking changed

Passport rankings are relative and change as countries revise their visa policies. This means a passport can fall in the rankings even if its visa-free access remains unchanged, provided other countries expand their travel agreements at a faster pace.

Experts cited in media reports note that passport strength is shaped by diplomatic relations, reciprocal visa arrangements, border security standards and global trust in travel documents, rather than being determined solely by a country’s economic scale or geopolitical influence.

Citizenship debate over passports

The latest rankings come amid heightened scrutiny after the MEA reiterated during Passport Seva Divas on June 24 that a passport is primarily a travel document and not conclusive proof of citizenship.

The clarification triggered widespread political debate and discussion online. While passports are issued only after government verification and are considered strong evidence of nationality, the Indian government has maintained that, under the Passports Act, they rely on underlying citizenship records and have never been treated as definitive legal proof of citizenship. 

Passport fees revised after 14 years

India has revised passport fees for the first time in 14 years, with the new rates effective from July 1. A standard 36-page passport now costs ₹2,500, up from ₹1,500, while charges for Tatkal services, 60-page passports and Police Clearance Certificates have also increased.

The revised fee structure applies overseas as well. In the UAE, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai have raised passport charges from July 1. A standard 36-page adult passport now costs Dh450, while Tatkal processing costs Dh900. Additional service provider and Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) charges are payable separately. 

India’s mobility challenge 

Despite gradual improvements in visa-free access over recent years, mobility remains India’s weakest area compared with many leading passports.

According to the Global Passport Index 2026, India’s mobility ranking remains around 136th globally, indicating that other countries have expanded travel access at a faster pace. Experts say India can strengthen its passport through more bilateral visa-waiver agreements, improved passport security, digital identity systems and sustained diplomatic engagement, helping expand international travel opportunities for Indian citizens. 

Global leaders in passport strength

Singapore continues to hold the world’s most powerful passport, offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 192 destinations. Japan, South Korea and the UAE share second place with access to 188 destinations.

European nations including Germany, France and Spain remain among the world’s strongest passports, each providing access to more than 185 destinations.

The United States and the United Kingdom also continue to rank among the world’s most powerful passports.

Where can Indians travel without a visa? Here's the full list 

Despite India's drop in the latest passport rankings, Indian passport holders can still travel to 56 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa in advance, making spontaneous holidays and short business trips easier.

Where can Indians travel?

Indian citizens currently enjoy access through three travel arrangements:

  • Visa-free: 30 destinations

  • Visa on arrival (VOA): 23 destinations

  • Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA): 3 destinations

Visa-free destinations 

Visa-free travel allows Indian passport holders to enter without applying for a visa before departure, subject to immigration checks on arrival.

Destinations: Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Niue, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu.

Visa on arrival destinations

These countries issue visas at the airport or border after travellers arrive, eliminating the need to apply before the journey.

Destinations: Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Palau, Qatar, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, St. Lucia, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu and Zimbabwe.

ETA destinations

An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) must be obtained online before departure but does not require a conventional visa.

Destinations: Kenya, Seychelles and St. Kitts and Nevis.

The list continues to offer Indian travellers a wide range of options for holidays, business visits and last-minute getaways across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

Planning a trip this year? These 56 visa-friendly destinations could make your next international holiday easier than you think. 

  1. Angola – Visa-Free

  2. Barbados – Visa-Free

  3. Bhutan – Visa-Free

  4. British Virgin Islands – Visa-Free

  5. Burundi – VOA

  6. Cambodia – VOA

  7. Cape Verde Islands – VOA

  8. Comoro Islands – VOA

  9. Cook Islands – Visa-Free

  10. Djibouti – VOA

  11. Dominica – Visa-Free

  12. Ethiopia – VOA

  13. Fiji – Visa-Free

  14. Grenada – Visa-Free

  15. Guinea-Bissau – VOA

  16. Haiti – Visa-Free

  17. Indonesia – VOA

  18. Jamaica – Visa-Free

  19. Jordan – VOA

  20. Kazakhstan – Visa-Free

  21. Kenya – ETA

  22. Kiribati – Visa-Free

  23. Laos – VOA

  24. Macao (SAR China) – Visa-Free

  25. Madagascar – VOA

  26. Malaysia – Visa-Free

  27. Maldives – VOA

  28. Marshall Islands – VOA

  29. Mauritius – Visa-Free

  30. Micronesia – Visa-Free

  31. Mongolia – VOA

  32. Montserrat – Visa-Free

  33. Mozambique – VOA

  34. Myanmar – VOA

  35. Nepal – Visa-Free

  36. Niue – Visa-Free

  37. Palau Islands – VOA

  38. Philippines – Visa-Free

  39. Qatar – VOA

  40. Rwanda – Visa-Free

  41. Samoa – VOA

  42. Senegal – Visa-Free

  43. Seychelles – Visa-Free (ETA)

  44. Sierra Leone - VOA

  45. Sri Lanka – VOA

  46. St. Kitts and Nevis – Visa-Free (ETA)

  47. St. Lucia – VOA

  48. St. Vincent and the Grenadines – Visa-Free

  49. Tanzania – VOA

  50. Thailand – Visa-Free

  51. The Gambia – Visa-Free

  52. Timor-Leste – VOA

  53. Trinidad and Tobago – Visa-Free

  54. Tuvalu – VOA

  55. Vanuatu – Visa-Free

  56. Zimbabwe – VOA

Why rankings move

The Henley Passport Index is based on access to 227 global destinations across 199 passports, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Rankings change when countries adjust visa policies, making the system highly dynamic.

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