India passport shift: Rank falls to 81 as visa-free access narrows to 55 destinations
India’s passport ranking has fluctuated over the past two decades, reflecting changing global mobility trends, visa policies and diplomatic ties. In the latest Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 81st globally, with passport holders having access to 55 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations.
When the index was launched in 2006, India ranked 71st. Over the next 20 years, the ranking moved through several highs and lows, reaching its weakest position of 90th in 2021 before recovering to 80th in 2024, slipping to 85th in 2025, and improving again to 81st in 2026.
India’s passport journey has been marked by periods of decline, recovery and volatility.
The ranking gradually slipped from 71st in 2006 to 82nd in 2012, before a brief improvement to 74th in 2013. The biggest decline came in 2015, when India fell to 88th place, followed by its lowest-ever ranking of 90th in 2021.
Since then, India has entered a recovery phase, improving to 83rd in 2022, 84th in 2023, and 80th in 2024. Despite a setback in 2025, the ranking improved to 81st in 2026.
Over two decades, India has moved down 10 places from its 2006 position, highlighting the challenges of improving passport strength as global competition for visa access increases.
|Period
|Year
|Rank
|Trend/Notes
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2006
|71st
|India started the Henley Passport Index journey
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2007
|73rd
|Ranking declined
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2008
|75th
|Ranking declined
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2009
|75th
|Ranking remained unchanged
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2010
|77th
|Ranking declined
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2011
|78th
|Ranking declined
|2006-2012: Gradual decline
|2012
|82nd
|Lowest point in this phase
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2013
|74th
|India improved significantly
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2014
|76th
|Ranking slipped slightly
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2015
|88th
|Major decline
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2016
|85th
|Partial recovery
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2017
|87th
|Ranking declined
|2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility
|2018
|81st
|Improvement recorded
|2019-2021: Lowest point
|2019
|82nd
|Ranking remained stable
|2019-2021: Lowest point
|2020
|82nd
|Ranking remained stable
|2019-2021: Lowest point
|2021
|90th
|Lowest ranking in 20-year history
|2022-2026: Recovery phase
|2022
|83rd
|Recovery began after 2021 low
|2022-2026: Recovery phase
|2023
|84th
|Ranking remained stable
|2022-2026: Recovery phase
|2024
|80th
|Best position in recent years
|2022-2026: Recovery phase
|2025
|85th
|Ranking slipped
|2022-2026: Recovery phase
|2026
|81st
|Partial recovery; below 2006 position
Indian passport holders can currently access 55 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before travel. The number has fallen from 56 earlier in 2026 after Cape Verde Islands’ visa-on-arrival access was removed.
The 55 destinations include:
Visa-free entry
Visa on arrival
Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)
Visitor permits
Most visa-friendly destinations for Indian travellers are located in Asia, Africa and island nations, while advance visas are still required for major destinations such as the US, UK and most European countries.
The 20th anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index shows a major expansion in global travel freedom.
The average passport now provides access to 108 destinations, compared with just 58 destinations in 2006.
However, the gap between the strongest and weakest passports has widened. In 2006, the difference between the top and bottom-ranked passports was 118 destinations. Today, it stands at a record 170 destinations.
Passport rankings have shifted significantly since 2006.
The United States, which held the world’s strongest passport alongside Denmark and Finland in 2006, ranked 10th in 2026, despite increasing its access from 130 to 180 destinations.
The United Kingdom has moved from third place in 2006 to sixth place, while Canada now ranks seventh.
Singapore currently holds the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations.
The UAE has recorded one of the biggest passport gains over the past 20 years.
From a middle-ranking position in 2006, the UAE has risen to second place globally in 2026, alongside Japan and South Korea, with access to 188 destinations.
The UAE has added 153 visa-free destinations over two decades, highlighting how diplomacy, international cooperation and economic partnerships can transform global mobility.
The Henley Passport Index shows that passport strength depends on more than visa policies. Diplomatic relationships, economic influence, international partnerships and geopolitical standing all play a role.
India’s two-decade passport journey reflects the challenges faced by emerging economies — expanding global influence while competing in an increasingly connected but unequal mobility landscape. While global travel access has improved, the gap between the world’s most and least powerful passports continues to grow.
The destinations currently available include:
Visa-free destinations:
Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and others.
Visa-on-arrival destinations:
Burundi, Cambodia, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau, Qatar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe and others.
Indian passport holders can currently travel to 55 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.
The count has dropped from 56 earlier this month after Cape Verde Islands’ visa-on-arrival (VOA) access was removed from the list.
The destinations include:
|Destination
|Access type
|Angola
|Visa-Free
|Barbados
|Visa-Free
|Bhutan
|Visa-Free
|British Virgin Islands
|Visa-Free
|Burundi
|Visa on Arrival
|Cambodia
|Visa on Arrival
|Comoro Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Cook Islands
|Visa-Free
|Djibouti
|Visa on Arrival
|Dominica
|Visa-Free
|Ethiopia
|Visa on Arrival
|Fiji
|Visa-Free
|Grenada
|Visa-Free
|Guinea-Bissau
|Visa on Arrival
|Haiti
|Visa-Free
|Indonesia
|Visa on Arrival
|Jamaica
|Visa-Free
|Jordan
|Visa on Arrival
|Kazakhstan
|Visa-Free
|Kenya
|ETA
|Kiribati
|Visa-Free
|Laos
|Visa on Arrival
|Macao (SAR China)
|Visa-Free
|Madagascar
|Visa on Arrival
|Malaysia
|Visa-Free
|Maldives
|Visa on Arrival
|Marshall Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Mauritius
|Visa-Free
|Micronesia
|Visa-Free
|Mongolia
|Visa on Arrival
|Montserrat
|Visa-Free
|Mozambique
|Visa on Arrival
|Myanmar
|Visa on Arrival
|Nepal
|Visa-Free
|Niue
|Visa on Arrival
|Palau Islands
|Visa on Arrival
|Philippines
|Visa-Free
|Qatar
|Visa on Arrival
|Rwanda
|Visa-Free
|Samoa
|Visa on Arrival
|Senegal
|Visa-Free
|Seychelles
|Visa-Free (ETA)
|Sierra Leone
|Visa on Arrival
|Sri Lanka
|Visa on Arrival
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|Visa-Free (ETA)
|St. Lucia
|Visa on Arrival
|St. Vincent and the Grenadines
|Visa-Free
|Tanzania
|Visa on Arrival
|Thailand
|Visa-Free
|The Gambia
|Visa-Free
|Timor-Leste
|Visa on Arrival
|Trinidad and Tobago
|Visa-Free
|Tuvalu
|Visa on Arrival
|Vanuatu
|Visa-Free
|Zimbabwe
|Visa on Arrival