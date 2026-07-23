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India passport ranking drops from 71 to 81 in 20 years: Major visa-free changes explained

India passport shift: Rank falls to 81 as visa-free access narrows to 55 destinations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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How India’s travel access evolved over two decades—and what the latest visa-free rules mean for your next trip.
How India’s travel access evolved over two decades—and what the latest visa-free rules mean for your next trip.

India’s passport ranking has fluctuated over the past two decades, reflecting changing global mobility trends, visa policies and diplomatic ties. In the latest Henley Passport Index 2026, India ranks 81st globally, with passport holders having access to 55 visa-free or visa-on-arrival destinations.

When the index was launched in 2006, India ranked 71st. Over the next 20 years, the ranking moved through several highs and lows, reaching its weakest position of 90th in 2021 before recovering to 80th in 2024, slipping to 85th in 2025, and improving again to 81st in 2026.

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India’s passport ranking over 20 years

From 71st to 81st rank: India’s 20-year passport journey

India’s passport journey has been marked by periods of decline, recovery and volatility.

The ranking gradually slipped from 71st in 2006 to 82nd in 2012, before a brief improvement to 74th in 2013. The biggest decline came in 2015, when India fell to 88th place, followed by its lowest-ever ranking of 90th in 2021.

Since then, India has entered a recovery phase, improving to 83rd in 2022, 84th in 2023, and 80th in 2024. Despite a setback in 2025, the ranking improved to 81st in 2026.

Over two decades, India has moved down 10 places from its 2006 position, highlighting the challenges of improving passport strength as global competition for visa access increases.

PeriodYearRankTrend/Notes
2006-2012: Gradual decline200671stIndia started the Henley Passport Index journey
2006-2012: Gradual decline200773rdRanking declined
2006-2012: Gradual decline200875thRanking declined
2006-2012: Gradual decline200975thRanking remained unchanged
2006-2012: Gradual decline201077thRanking declined
2006-2012: Gradual decline201178thRanking declined
2006-2012: Gradual decline201282ndLowest point in this phase
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201374thIndia improved significantly
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201476thRanking slipped slightly
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201588thMajor decline
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201685thPartial recovery
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201787thRanking declined
2013-2018: Recovery followed by volatility201881stImprovement recorded
2019-2021: Lowest point201982ndRanking remained stable
2019-2021: Lowest point202082ndRanking remained stable
2019-2021: Lowest point202190thLowest ranking in 20-year history
2022-2026: Recovery phase202283rdRecovery began after 2021 low
2022-2026: Recovery phase202384thRanking remained stable
2022-2026: Recovery phase202480thBest position in recent years
2022-2026: Recovery phase202585thRanking slipped
2022-2026: Recovery phase202681stPartial recovery; below 2006 position

India’s visa-free access falls to 55 destinations

Indian passport holders can currently access 55 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before travel. The number has fallen from 56 earlier in 2026 after Cape Verde Islands’ visa-on-arrival access was removed.

The 55 destinations include:

  • Visa-free entry

  • Visa on arrival

  • Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA)

  • Visitor permits

Most visa-friendly destinations for Indian travellers are located in Asia, Africa and island nations, while advance visas are still required for major destinations such as the US, UK and most European countries.

Global passport power doubles in 20 years

The 20th anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index shows a major expansion in global travel freedom.

The average passport now provides access to 108 destinations, compared with just 58 destinations in 2006.

However, the gap between the strongest and weakest passports has widened. In 2006, the difference between the top and bottom-ranked passports was 118 destinations. Today, it stands at a record 170 destinations.

Singapore leads as US loses ground

Passport rankings have shifted significantly since 2006.

The United States, which held the world’s strongest passport alongside Denmark and Finland in 2006, ranked 10th in 2026, despite increasing its access from 130 to 180 destinations.

The United Kingdom has moved from third place in 2006 to sixth place, while Canada now ranks seventh.

Singapore currently holds the world’s most powerful passport, offering access to 192 destinations.

UAE emerges as a passport success story

The UAE has recorded one of the biggest passport gains over the past 20 years.

From a middle-ranking position in 2006, the UAE has risen to second place globally in 2026, alongside Japan and South Korea, with access to 188 destinations.

The UAE has added 153 visa-free destinations over two decades, highlighting how diplomacy, international cooperation and economic partnerships can transform global mobility.

What 20 years of passport rankings show

The Henley Passport Index shows that passport strength depends on more than visa policies. Diplomatic relationships, economic influence, international partnerships and geopolitical standing all play a role.

India’s two-decade passport journey reflects the challenges faced by emerging economies — expanding global influence while competing in an increasingly connected but unequal mobility landscape. While global travel access has improved, the gap between the world’s most and least powerful passports continues to grow.

Where can Indians travel without a traditional visa?

The destinations currently available include:

Visa-free destinations:
Angola, Barbados, Bhutan, British Virgin Islands, Cook Islands, Dominica, Fiji, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Kazakhstan, Kiribati, Macao (SAR China), Malaysia, Mauritius, Micronesia, Montserrat, Nepal, Philippines, Rwanda, Senegal, Sri Lanka, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Thailand, The Gambia, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu and others.

Visa-on-arrival destinations:
Burundi, Cambodia, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Indonesia, Jordan, Laos, Madagascar, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Niue, Palau, Qatar, Samoa, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu, Zimbabwe and others.

Planning a trip? 55 visa-free destinations to explore

Indian passport holders can currently travel to 55 destinations without obtaining a traditional visa before departure, according to the latest Henley Passport Index 2026.

  • The count has dropped from 56 earlier this month after Cape Verde Islands’ visa-on-arrival (VOA) access was removed from the list.

The destinations include:

DestinationAccess type
AngolaVisa-Free
BarbadosVisa-Free
BhutanVisa-Free
British Virgin IslandsVisa-Free
BurundiVisa on Arrival
CambodiaVisa on Arrival
Comoro IslandsVisa on Arrival
Cook IslandsVisa-Free
DjiboutiVisa on Arrival
DominicaVisa-Free
EthiopiaVisa on Arrival
FijiVisa-Free
GrenadaVisa-Free
Guinea-BissauVisa on Arrival
HaitiVisa-Free
IndonesiaVisa on Arrival
JamaicaVisa-Free
JordanVisa on Arrival
KazakhstanVisa-Free
KenyaETA
KiribatiVisa-Free
LaosVisa on Arrival
Macao (SAR China)Visa-Free
MadagascarVisa on Arrival
MalaysiaVisa-Free
MaldivesVisa on Arrival
Marshall IslandsVisa on Arrival
MauritiusVisa-Free
MicronesiaVisa-Free
MongoliaVisa on Arrival
MontserratVisa-Free
MozambiqueVisa on Arrival
MyanmarVisa on Arrival
NepalVisa-Free
NiueVisa on Arrival
Palau IslandsVisa on Arrival
PhilippinesVisa-Free
QatarVisa on Arrival
RwandaVisa-Free
SamoaVisa on Arrival
SenegalVisa-Free
SeychellesVisa-Free (ETA)
Sierra LeoneVisa on Arrival
Sri LankaVisa on Arrival
St. Kitts and NevisVisa-Free (ETA)
St. LuciaVisa on Arrival
St. Vincent and the GrenadinesVisa-Free
TanzaniaVisa on Arrival
ThailandVisa-Free
The GambiaVisa-Free
Timor-LesteVisa on Arrival
Trinidad and TobagoVisa-Free
TuvaluVisa on Arrival
VanuatuVisa-Free
ZimbabweVisa on Arrival
Related Topics:
Tourist-destinationse-visaindiatravelVisa

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