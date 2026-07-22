Dubai: I ndian nationals applying for passport, visa, consular and attestation services in the UAE will now need to use a new process after the Government of India officially outsourced these services to Al Hind Tours & Travels from July 22, 2026.

The services are now being delivered through 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the UAE. Applicants will no longer be able to submit passport and related applications directly at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Following the court's order, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai announced that Al Hind Tours & Travels would take over passport, visa, attestation and consular services in the UAE from July 22, 2026 through a network of 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the Emirates.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court quashed the MEA's tender for selecting agencies to provide passport, visa and consular services in the UAE and several other countries after finding irregularities in the bidding process. The court directed the ministry to conduct a fresh tender.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.