GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How to apply for an Indian passport in the UAE with new service provider Al Hind Tours & Travels

Appointments open twice daily as 16 new Indian Consular Application Centres begin services

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Hind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from July 22, 2026.
Al Hind to handle Indian passport, visa and consular services in UAE from July 22, 2026.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Indian nationals applying for passport, visa, consular and attestation services in the UAE will now need to use a new process after the Government of India officially outsourced these services to Al Hind Tours & Travels from July 22, 2026.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The services are now being delivered through 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the UAE. Applicants will no longer be able to submit passport and related applications directly at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi or the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Appointments can be booked through consularsevainuae.com, with new slots released daily at 9am and 9pm.

The new outsourcing arrangement took effect today (July 22), following changes to the delivery of Indian consular services in the UAE.

Under the new system, passport, visa, consular and attestation services replaced in-person application services previously offered at the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

The new portal offers streamlined access to a wide range of services, including appointment booking, application tracking, fee information, service guidance, and important updates from the Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India, Dubai.

"With improved navigation, enhanced accessibility, and a modern interface, applicants can now complete their requests more efficiently and stay informed throughout the process," it said on the website.

How to apply

Applicants must follow these eight steps:

Step 1: Complete the online passport application

Fill in the online Passport Application Form through the Passport Seva Portal. Applicants who need assistance can visit any ICAC centre, where application support is available.

Step 2: Book an appointment

Book an appointment through the ICAC website and choose your preferred centre, date and time.

Step 3: Prepare your documents

Keep all original documents, photographs and supporting documents ready for verification.

Step 4: Visit the ICAC

Arrive at your selected centre on your appointment date and time with all required documents. Entry is permitted only 15 minutes before the appointment.

Step 5: Submit your application

Submit the completed application along with the required documents and applicable government fees and service charges.

Step 6: Collect your receipt

A submission receipt will be issued. Keep it safely for tracking your application and collecting your passport.

Step 7: Track your application

Applicants can monitor the status of their application through the ICAC website or the Passport Seva Portal.

Step 8: Receive your passport

Once processed, the passport can either be collected from the selected ICAC or delivered to the registered address if a courier service was chosen.

Service timings

All 16 Indian Consular Application Centres operate daily from 8am to 6pm.

Service fee

In addition to the Government of India passport fees (revised from July 1, 2026), applicants will pay a service charge of Dh19, inclusive of VAT.

According to the announcement, this fee covers ancillary services including:

  • Form filling

  • Photograph service

  • Typing of documents

  • Domestic courier

  • Printouts

  • Photocopying

Total passport fees are Dh477.00 for normal passport application and Dh927 for tatkal (express application).

Walk-in services available

The following categories do not require prior appointments and will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis at all ICACs:

  • Tatkal passport applications

  • New-born passport cases

  • Emergency Certificate (EC)

  • Senior citizens aged 60 years and above

Where are the new ICAC centres?

The 16 centres are spread across Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including Al Danah, Musaffah, Al Reem, Al Ain, Madinat Zayed, Ghayathi, Bur Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Kalba and Khor Fakkan.

CentreAddress
Al DanahAl Ghaith Tower, 1205 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street, Al Danah, Zone 1, Abu Dhabi
MusaffahCapital Mall, Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi
Al ReemOffice No. (WSO 157,158 &159), Level 1, Wafra Square Offices, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi
Al AinBuilding No.14, Street No.1-163, Abdullah Bin Dhahir Al Muhairi St, Al Khibeesi, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi
Madinat Zayed - Al DhafraBldg No.55, Bada Zayed, Abu Dhabi
Ghayathi - Al DhafraOffice G15-16, Ghayathi Mall, Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi
Bur DubaiUW Mall Al Mankhool, Khalid Bin Al Waleed Rd, 317-11B Street, Bur Dubai, Dubai
Dubai Investment Park-IRoom 601-02, Bayan, Dubai Investment Park-I, Green Community Village, Dubai
Al Majaz - SharjahRoom 902-3, Bell Rashid Towers, Corniche St, Al Majaz 1, Sharjah
Indian Association - SharjahIndian Association Building, Al Estiqlal St, Al Manakh, Hay Al Qasimiah, Sharjah
AjmanIndian Association Ajman, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Rd, Al Jerf Industrial 3, Ajman
Umm Al QuwainIndian Association, Al Neefah, Al Ramlah 2, Umm Al Quwain
Ras Al KhaimahIndian Relief Committee, Al Mamourah Rd, Al Mamourah, Ras Al Khaimah
FujairahIndian Social Club, Al Faseel, Fujairah
Kalba - SharjahIndian Social & Cultural Club, Al Taraif 5, Kalba, Sharjah
Khor Fakkan - SharjahRoom 203, Bridi 670 Zarouni Building, Sheikh Khalid Road, Sharjah

The outsourcing of Indian passport, visa and consular services in the UAE follows months of legal uncertainty over the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) tender process.

Earlier this year, the Delhi High Court quashed the MEA's tender for selecting agencies to provide passport, visa and consular services in the UAE and several other countries after finding irregularities in the bidding process. The court directed the ministry to conduct a fresh tender.

The Ministry of External Affairs approached the Supreme Court, arguing that cancelling the contracts would disrupt essential services for millions of Indians overseas.

On July 21, 2026, the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's order, allowing the MEA to proceed with the new outsourcing arrangements while the case continues.

Following the court's order, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai announced that Al Hind Tours & Travels would take over passport, visa, attestation and consular services in the UAE from July 22, 2026 through a network of 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) across the Emirates.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaIndia UAE travelUAE government services

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

One of the 16 Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) that are ready for operations by Al Hind Tours and Travels.

New provider for Indian passport services in UAE

3m read
The government seeks urgent hearing against ruling that ordered fresh tenders for Consular, Passport and Visa (CPV) services at Indian missions in UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Australia.

India govt challenges HC ruling on consular services

2m read
Applicants being attended to in the consulate’s auditorium that has been converted into the main processing hub on Friday, July 3.

Indian Consulate in Dubai stops walk-in services

2m read
India hikes passport fees by up to 75% as Alhind takes over consular services in UAE, with new travel health rules for passengers flying to India.

Indians in UAE face major changes: New rules explained

4m read