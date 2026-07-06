Missions announce new updates as launch of Indian Consular Application Centres delayed
Abu Dhabi/ Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has stopped walk-in entry for applicants seeking passport, visa, attestation and other consular services, the mission announced late evening on Monday.
There will be no walk-in at the Consulate, but walk-in services on limited scale will be available from 9am to 11am at the premises of the Embassy in Abu Dhabi, it was announced.
This means that only those with confirmed appointments booked through the newly launched portal will be allowed to enter the consulate, as the mission moves to streamline the services after the delay in the launch of the Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) by Alhind Tours and Travels LLC.
After a surge in applicants over the past few days, the missions also announced further updates to the consular services from their premises.
The missions said all applicants can book an appointment at the portal book.passportindiauae.com that was launched on Sunday.
The appointment will be released at 8pm for the services of the next day. Appointments are issued for slots from 9am to 1pm, the mission had earlier confirmed to Gulf News.
The applicants holding prior appointment will be allowed entry 15 minutes before the appointment time.
To avoid crowding, only applicants will be allowed entry inside the Embassy and Consulate premise, except for minor applicants where both parents are required to be present.
The entry in the Embassy in Abu Dhabi for applying for consular, passport and visa (CPV) services will be from the main gate of the Embassy located at Al Safarat Street, Abu Dhabi.
All queries and clarifications, including those related to delivery of documents will be addressed at the Consular Wing located at Unit No. 101, 1st Floor, Guardian Tower (Technip Building), Al Ishirah Street, Abu Dhabi.
The entry at the Consulate General of India in Dubai for applying for passport, visa and attestation services will be from Gate no. 1.
Priority will be given to newborns and applicants seeking Emergency Certificates, a one-time travel document issued to those who do not hold a passport.
The missions urged applicants to adhered to the guidelines for fast and smooth service delivery:
The applicants must visit with completely filled application forms and supporting documents. The passport application form can be filled on mportal.passportindia.gov.in/mission/.
The missions urged applicants to read instructions carefully before filling the form and uploading pictures, signatures, and documents.
Passport applicants must also ensure that the signatures/thumb impression are uploaded correctly with clear white background.
The applicable fees will be received only in cash. Hence, applicants are advised to keep exact change. Applicants have been reminded about the new passport fee structure that is effective since July 1, 2026.