Tent, token, tea: Facilities, time-saving tips and weekend attestation options explained
Dubai: A large tent now covers the courtyard. Applicants are given free tea and coffee apart from water. And for the first time in 17 years, it is consulate staff, not an outsourced agency, guiding Indian expats through their passport and other consular paperwork.
These were the scenes at the Indian Consulate in Dubai when Gulf News visited the mission on Friday, a day after the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate brought consular services back in-house after nearly two decades. The missions started providing consular services in a limited manner because of the delay in the launch of new Indian Consular Application Centres by Alhind following legal hurdles in executing the contract.
When Gulf News visited the consulate around 11.30am on Friday, only a handful of people waited outside to get in. The heavy morning rush had eased, and most applicants were already inside being attended to.
Around 100 consulate employees are on site, with many reassigned specifically to handle the surge in consular work.
Diplomats and staff have been working well into the evening alongside community volunteers since operations began on Thursday, marking the first time since 2009 that the mission has handled these services directly rather than through an outsourced agency.
Passport renewals typically spike during the summer months, as families preparing to travel to India or elsewhere discover their documents have expired or are about to.
That seasonal surge has added to the load as the consulate settles into handling services directly again.
On Thursday, around 450 applications were processed by staff and volunteers working together.
The consulate has rolled out several changes to make the experience more manageable.
Gate 2 is now open exclusively for applicants seeking passport, visa and other consular services, while Gate 1 is now reserved for other routine queries, including labour welfare and housemaid-related issues.
Inside, the entire courtyard now sits under a large tent, shielding applicants from Dubai's summer heat.
In the tent, a serpentine queue system, similar to those seen at airports, uses stanchions and red retractable belts to keep lines orderly and prevent overcrowding.
The consulate’s auditorium has been converted into the main processing hub, while the lounge outside it now serves as a seating area, with additional waiting space created elsewhere in the building.
Even the offices of some consuls have been pressed into service as makeshift arrangements to manage the load.
Priority is being given to newborn passport applications, senior citizens, and People of Determination.
Provision has been made for a nursing room for mothers with newborns.
The mission is currently handling passport services, visa services, attestation, and Police Clearance Certificates, Emergency Certificates and various other consular services.
On Friday, there were also applicants seeking single-status certificates for marriage procedures, attestation educational certificates, marriage certificates, certificates needed for admissions and official use in India, along with a range of miscellaneous consular services.
Applications are accepted on a walk-in, first-come-first-served basis from 9am to 12.30pm.
Applicants are being charged only standard government fees, with no additional service charges.
Unlike the previous outsourced system, there are no service fees, no premium lounges and no priority slots sold at a higher price. Everyone goes through the same process.
The consulate has also arranged photocopying and passport photo services on site, along with free tea, coffee and drinking water, and staff and volunteers are helping applicants fill out online forms at no cost.
Shelja Vivek was at the consulate to get a No Objection Certificate attested to facilitate her minor son’s travel on July 9.
“Since we, the parents, are not flying with him, he needs a certificate that normally takes around five days to process. I hope we will get it before my son's flight," she said.
Outside, another Indian expat, Shibin, was waiting for his brother, who had lost his passport and was applying for an Emergency Certificate, hoping the matter could be resolved in a single visit.
Meanwhile, Jassy Jose said her daughter had recently landed a job in the UAE and needed her educational certificates and marriage certificate attested, with the attested marriage certificate also required to process a visa for her daughter's child.
Some applicants were seen asking each other for change, since payments are currently cash-based.
Families with newborns arrived for first-time passports, while minor children accompanied by parents came for their passport renewals.
Representatives from private attestation companies were also present near the consulate, offering paid help with form-filling and document preparation, with one representative saying discounted rates were being offered to blue-collar workers given the current situation.
The same support, however, is available free of charge from staff and volunteers inside the consulate.
From Monday, applicants should be ready for a token system at the consulate and note that mobile phones must be deposited in lockers before entering certain processing areas.
Not urgent? Wait it out: If your service isn't time-sensitive, consider waiting until the initial rush eases and there's more clarity on when outsourced service centres will reopen.
Come prepared: Carry Emirates ID, passport and all other supporting documents, required originals and photocopies.
Fill forms early: Complete your application online in advance and bring a printed copy.
Bring your photo: ICAO-compliant photographs taken in advance can save valuable time.
Carry cash: Payments are currently cash-based, so check the applicable fees on the consulate website beforehand. Note that the passport service fees have gone up from July 1.
Skip the drive: Parking is limited in the Diplomatic Enclave, so public transport, a taxi or a drop-off is recommended.
Dress for the heat: Carry an umbrella, wear a cap, and be ready to spend some time outside before reaching the tented area, as temperatures are extremely high.
Water optional: Drinking water is available inside, though you may still want to carry your own.
Remember: Only the applicant will be allowed inside, except in cases where the presence of parents is mandatory for minor applicants.
While the Consulate will remain closed over the weekend, it is partnering with community organisations to extend services beyond its Dubai premises.
The Indian Association Sharjah (IAS), in association with the consulate, will host a special two-day consular attestation service at its premises on Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5, from 9am to 4.30pm.
The outreach is aimed at giving Indian expats in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates easier access to attestation services, the association’s president Nissar Thalangara said in a press release.
Applicants are asked to bring original documents requiring attestation, photocopies where applicable, a valid passport and Emirates ID, along with the prescribed fees and any other supporting documents required under the consulate's guidelines.
The consulate will provide similar attestation services at the Indian Social Club in Fujairah on Sunday.