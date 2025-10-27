Alert for Indian expats in UAE: Indian Embassy, Consulate announce launch of new website for e-passport with chip

New portal and passport application procedures to come into effect from tomorrow
Abu Dhabi: Indian expats in the UAE can now apply for chip-embedded e-passports through a new online portal announced by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Effective from Tuesday, October 28, all Indian passport applicants will have to use the new online portal for all passport-related services, the mission announced.
https://mportal.passportindia.gov.in/gpsp/AuthNavigation/Login is the URL for the website.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai also issued the same announcement for applicants in Dubai and Northern Emirates.
The upgraded Passport Seva Programme (GPSP 2.0) introduces advanced features including e-passport with an embedded chip containing digitised holder data, designed to enable smoother immigration clearances worldwide.
The missions announced the new application procedures for all services related to Indian passports in the UAE.
The new system allows users to register on the portal by clicking the "Register" link, followed by logging in with their credentials. Applicants can then generate new applications from the Applicant Home Page and print the submitted form.
After online submission, users must book an appointment to visit any of the centres belonging to BLS International, the outsourced service provider for Indian passport and visa applications.
The appointments can be booked through https://indiavisa.blsinternational.com/uae/appointment/bls_appmnt/login
Once the appointment is booked, applicants can visit their respective BLS International centre with required supporting documents.
The missions said applicants will have option to upload his/her International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO)- compliant photograph, signature and supported documents in the PSP portal.
“Applicants are encouraged to upload these documents in GPSP 2.0 which will reduce their waiting time at BLS Centres,” the missions pointed out.
The diplomatic missions have advised applicants to review ICAO-compliant photograph guidelines available on the Embassy of India website before uploading their documents. (https://www.indembassyuae.gov.in/pdf/Guidelines-for-ICAO-Compliant-Photographs-for-Passport-Applications-new.pdf ).
The new system also addresses a common pain point for applicants. In cases of minor corrections in passport applications, users will no longer need to retype entire applications at BLS centres, the missions clarified.
“In the new system, service provider has option to correct the already filled in/submitted applications at their end, without any additional charge,” the missions clarified.
Earlier this month, BLS International had issued an alert to Indian expats regarding updated passport photo guidelines. As first reported by Gulf News, BLS had urged applicants to wear dark-coloured attire when visiting its centres for passport application services.
This followed the new passport application rule for Indian expats in the UAE, requiring updated standards for photographs compliant with the ICAO standards, which came into effect from September 1. ICAO is the global aviation body that sets biometric and identity benchmarks for travel documents worldwide.
