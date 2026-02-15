GOLD/FOREX
Visa-free alert: Indian passport opens 56 destinations in February – see the complete list

Citizens can visit 56 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, up from 55 in January

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
India regained access to The Gambia, boosting the tally to 56.
Shutterstock

With Eid and the holiday season approaching, Indian travellers have more options than ever: India’s passport has climbed to 75th place in the February 2026 Henley Passport Index, up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026.

Citizens can now visit 56 countries without a prior visa, either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival—one more than in January, though still slightly below 2025’s total of 57.

The rise comes after a brief January dip to 55 countries, following visa rule changes in Iran and Bolivia. India regained access to The Gambia, boosting the tally to 56. The ranking highlights relative performance, as other nations saw larger declines over the same period.

How the Henley Passport Index works

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on access to 227 global destinations, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Destinations that are visa-free, offer visa-on-arrival, or allow entry via an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) score 1 point, while those requiring prior approval score 0. A higher rank indicates greater international travel freedom.

Global context

Singapore tops the index with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea (187), and Sweden and the UAE (186). Developed nations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the US continue to dominate global mobility rankings.

What it means for travellers

Visa-free destinations – hassle-free travel

Indian passport holders can enter these countries without prior approval, making them ideal for spontaneous trips, family holidays, or business travel. Popular destinations span Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania, offering stays from two weeks to several months for travellers to immerse themselves in local culture.

Visa-free countries include:

Asia: Bhutan, Nepal, Malaysia, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Macao (SAR China), Kazakhstan, Myanmar, Kenya

Africa: Angola, Mauritius, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, The Gambia, Comoro Islands, Cape Verde

Oceania: Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Vanuatu

Caribbean & Americas: Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago

Visa-on-Arrival (VOA) and ETA – Flexible entry

For countries offering VOA or ETA, travellers can obtain permission at the border or online before departure, providing flexibility for planned trips. Entry rules and permitted stay durations vary, so it is important to check the latest requirements before travelling.

VOA / ETA countries include:

Asia: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Maldives, Timor-Leste

Africa: Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mozambique, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Tanzania, Zimbabwe

Oceania: Marshall Islands, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu

Middle East: Qatar

Expanded travel freedom: Full 56-country list

Asia (15): Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Macao (SAR China), Myanmar, Laos, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mongolia

Africa (18): Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, Comoro Islands, Cape Verde, Somalia, Zimbabwe

Oceania (10): Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu

Caribbean & Americas (11): Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago

Middle East (2): Jordan, Qatar

Looking ahead

With the latest ranking, Indian travellers now enjoy greater freedom to explore Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania, and the Middle East. Whether for leisure, business, or cultural exchange, the improved passport status makes international travel easier, more flexible, and more accessible than ever.

Planning to travel this year? Check out all Visa-Free and VOA countries for your bucket list

  1. Angola (Visa-Free)

  2. Barbados (Visa-Free)

  3. Bhutan (Visa-Free)

  4. British Virgin Islands (Visa-Free)

  5. Burundi (VOA)

  6. Cambodia (VOA)

  7. Cape Verde Islands (VOA)

  8. Comoro Islands (VOA)

  9. Cook Islands (Visa-Free)

  10. Djibouti (VOA)

  11. Dominica (Visa-Free)

  12. Ethiopia (VOA)

  13. Fiji (Visa-Free)

  14. Grenada (Visa-Free)

  15. Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

  16. Haiti (Visa-Free)

  17. Indonesia (VOA)

  18. Jamaica (Visa-Free)

  19. Jordan (VOA)

  20. Kazakhstan (Visa-Free)

  21. Kenya (Visa-Free)

  22. Kiribati (Visa-Free)

  23. Laos (VOA)

  24. Macao (SAR China, Visa-Free)

  25. Madagascar (VOA)

  26. Malaysia (Visa-Free)

  27. Maldives (VOA)

  28. Marshall Islands (VOA)

  29. Mauritius (Visa-Free)

  30. Micronesia (Visa-Free)

  31. Mongolia (VOA)

  32. Montserrat (Visa-Free)

  33. Mozambique (VOA)

  34. Myanmar (Visa-Free)

  35. Nepal (Visa-Free)

  36. Niue (Visa-Free)

  37. Palau Islands (VOA)

  38. Philippines (VOA)

  39. Qatar (VOA)

  40. Rwanda (Visa-Free)

  41. Samoa (VOA)

  42. Senegal (Visa-Free)

  43. Seychelles (ETA)

  44. Sierra Leone (VOA)

  45. Somalia (VOA)

  46. Sri Lanka (VOA)

  47. St. Kitts and Nevis (Visa-Free)

  48. St. Lucia (VOA)

  49. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-Free)

  50. Tanzania (VOA)

  51. Thailand (Visa-Free)

  52. The Gambia (Visa-Free)

  53. Timor-Leste (VOA)

  54. Trinidad & Tobago (Visa-Free)

  55. Tuvalu (VOA)

  56. Vanuatu (Visa-Free)

