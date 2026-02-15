Citizens can visit 56 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival, up from 55 in January
With Eid and the holiday season approaching, Indian travellers have more options than ever: India’s passport has climbed to 75th place in the February 2026 Henley Passport Index, up from 85th last year and 80th at the start of 2026.
Citizens can now visit 56 countries without a prior visa, either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival—one more than in January, though still slightly below 2025’s total of 57.
The rise comes after a brief January dip to 55 countries, following visa rule changes in Iran and Bolivia. India regained access to The Gambia, boosting the tally to 56. The ranking highlights relative performance, as other nations saw larger declines over the same period.
The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports based on access to 227 global destinations, using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Destinations that are visa-free, offer visa-on-arrival, or allow entry via an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) score 1 point, while those requiring prior approval score 0. A higher rank indicates greater international travel freedom.
Singapore tops the index with access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea (187), and Sweden and the UAE (186). Developed nations such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the US continue to dominate global mobility rankings.
Indian passport holders can enter these countries without prior approval, making them ideal for spontaneous trips, family holidays, or business travel. Popular destinations span Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania, offering stays from two weeks to several months for travellers to immerse themselves in local culture.
For countries offering VOA or ETA, travellers can obtain permission at the border or online before departure, providing flexibility for planned trips. Entry rules and permitted stay durations vary, so it is important to check the latest requirements before travelling.
Asia (15): Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Macao (SAR China), Myanmar, Laos, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mongolia
Africa (18): Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, The Gambia, Comoro Islands, Cape Verde, Somalia, Zimbabwe
Oceania (10): Fiji, Cook Islands, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu, Vanuatu
Caribbean & Americas (11): Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago
Middle East (2): Jordan, Qatar
With the latest ranking, Indian travellers now enjoy greater freedom to explore Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania, and the Middle East. Whether for leisure, business, or cultural exchange, the improved passport status makes international travel easier, more flexible, and more accessible than ever.
Angola (Visa-Free)
Barbados (Visa-Free)
Bhutan (Visa-Free)
British Virgin Islands (Visa-Free)
Burundi (VOA)
Cambodia (VOA)
Cape Verde Islands (VOA)
Comoro Islands (VOA)
Cook Islands (Visa-Free)
Djibouti (VOA)
Dominica (Visa-Free)
Ethiopia (VOA)
Fiji (Visa-Free)
Grenada (Visa-Free)
Guinea-Bissau (VOA)
Haiti (Visa-Free)
Indonesia (VOA)
Jamaica (Visa-Free)
Jordan (VOA)
Kazakhstan (Visa-Free)
Kenya (Visa-Free)
Kiribati (Visa-Free)
Laos (VOA)
Macao (SAR China, Visa-Free)
Madagascar (VOA)
Malaysia (Visa-Free)
Maldives (VOA)
Marshall Islands (VOA)
Mauritius (Visa-Free)
Micronesia (Visa-Free)
Mongolia (VOA)
Montserrat (Visa-Free)
Mozambique (VOA)
Myanmar (Visa-Free)
Nepal (Visa-Free)
Niue (Visa-Free)
Palau Islands (VOA)
Philippines (VOA)
Qatar (VOA)
Rwanda (Visa-Free)
Samoa (VOA)
Senegal (Visa-Free)
Seychelles (ETA)
Sierra Leone (VOA)
Somalia (VOA)
Sri Lanka (VOA)
St. Kitts and Nevis (Visa-Free)
St. Lucia (VOA)
St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-Free)
Tanzania (VOA)
Thailand (Visa-Free)
The Gambia (Visa-Free)
Timor-Leste (VOA)
Trinidad & Tobago (Visa-Free)
Tuvalu (VOA)
Vanuatu (Visa-Free)