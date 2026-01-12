Indo-German partnership strengthened: Visa-free transit and university tie-ups
Germany will now allow Indian passport holders to transit through its airports without a visa, easing international travel and strengthening people-to-people ties.
The announcement came during German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s first visit to India from January 12–13.
At a joint press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the move, saying it will simplify travel and deepen bilateral cooperation.
Alongside the visa announcement, PM Modi invited German universities to establish campuses in India, marking a new push in higher education collaboration. He said the new Indo-German roadmap on education will give a fresh direction to the partnership.
The India-Germany talks covered:
Mobility and travel: Visa-free transit for Indian citizens.
Education: Expansion of student exchanges, dual-degree programmes, and German campuses in India.
Climate and energy: Green hydrogen projects, renewable energy, and sustainable urban infrastructure.
Technology and defence: Strengthening supply chains and security cooperation.
Global issues: Joint stance on terrorism, and discussions on Ukraine and Gaza.
German funding of €1.24 billion under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership will support renewable energy, green hydrogen, and climate-resilient urban projects.
Indians transiting through German airports no longer need a separate visa.
Journeys become faster, smoother, and less paperwork-intensive.
The measure will enhance people-to-people links between India and Germany.
Rising number of Indian students in Germany.
Expansion of joint/dual degree programmes and institutional links, e.g., IITs with German technical universities.
New framework to support Indian students and graduates in the German job market.
Creation of an Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education.
Chancellor Merz’s visit marks 75 years of India-Germany diplomatic ties and 25 years of the Strategic Partnership.
Initiatives highlight stronger cultural, educational, and economic bonds, benefiting citizens, students, and professionals from both countries.
Germany announces visa-free transit for Indian passport holders.
PM Modi invites German universities to set up campuses in India.
Focus areas: education, green energy, technology, defence, and global issues.
German funding of €1.24b for climate, renewable energy, and urban infrastructure.
Visa-free transit simplifies travel, reduces paperwork, and boosts people-to-people ties.
Creation of Indo-German Comprehensive Roadmap on Higher Education.
Expansion of student exchange programs, dual degrees, and professional integration initiatives.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox