Visa delays ahead: Australia flags India, three other countries as high-risk for student visas

Applying for a visa? Expect longer processing under tighter screening
Australia has tightened checks for student visa applicants from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, moving these countries into the “highest-risk” category.
According to media reports, the change came into effect on 8 January 2026 under Australia’s Simplified Student Visa Framework (SSVF).
The four South-Asian nations were shifted from Evidence Level 2 to Evidence Level 3 in what former Immigration Department deputy secretary Dr Abul Rizvi called a “highly unusual” out-of-cycle change. Together, these countries accounted for nearly one-third of all international student enrolments in 2025.
A Home Affairs spokesperson said: “This change will assist with the effective management of emerging integrity issues, while continuing to facilitate genuine students seeking a quality education in Australia.”
The government emphasised that it aims to ensure a positive study experience and maintain confidence in Australia’s international education system.
The re-rating follows concerns over fraudulent academic and financial documents, particularly amid reports of fake degree busts in India.
Phil Honeywood, CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, said: “Student applicants unable to secure places in the US, UK, or Canada are increasingly applying to Australia. This has coincided with a rise in fraudulent documents. Placing these countries in the highest-risk category enhances visa applicant filtering to ensure genuine study motivation.”
Under the SSVF, countries are assigned an Evidence Level (EL) based on factors such as:
Visa refusals due to fraud
Visa cancellations
Rates of unlawful non-citizenship
Subsequent refugee applications
An EL3 rating requires applicants and education providers to submit comprehensive documentation on:
Financial capacity
Academic history
Must submit more documents, including 3-month bank statements, fund proof, and verified transcripts.
Spot checks with education providers will be more frequent.
Biometrics will be cross-checked with Interpol.
As a result of the heightened checks, student visa processing times are expected to rise from the usual three weeks to up to eight weeks. Applicants should be prepared for longer wait times and additional documentation requests.
Ensure all financial documents are complete and verifiable.
Prepare academic transcripts and referee details for possible direct verification.
Check English language requirements and submit proof accordingly.
If you are planning to study in Australia from India or the other affected countries, expect stricter scrutiny and longer processing times. Start your application early and make sure all documents are accurate to avoid unnecessary delays.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox