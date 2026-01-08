GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Emirates issues UK travel advisory: UAE passengers to follow ETA, e-visa rules

UK is moving fully to digital visas, replacing physical documents with eVisas

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The UK first launched its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme in October 2023, starting with Qatari nationals, before expanding it to Gulf count, including the UAE, UAE in February 2024.
The UK first launched its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme in October 2023, starting with Qatari nationals, before expanding it to Gulf count, including the UAE, UAE in February 2024.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Passengers travelling to the United Kingdom face new digital entry rules, with Emirates warning that travellers without an approved Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will not be allowed to board flights from February 25, 2026.

The ETA is a digital permission to travel required for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months.

Emirates said eligible passengers must apply online before travelling. Without an approved ETA, travellers cannot legally enter the UK and will be denied boarding.

"Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an ETA from February 25," the UK Home Office said in a statement late last year.

The British Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, said, "ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience."

UK moves to eVisas

Alongside the ETA, the UK is phasing out physical immigration documents and moving fully to eVisas.

Emirates advised passengers who:

  • Hold a UK visa and use physical documents

  • Have an expired biometric residence permit (BRP) or card (BCP)

to create a UK Visas and Immigration account to access their eVisa. The airline said travellers should act now to avoid last-minute problems.

Indefinite Leave to Remain holders

Passengers with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) who currently prove their status using a passport stamp or vignette can apply for a free ‘No Time Limit’ application to access an eVisa.

This ensures their immigration status is recorded digitally and linked to their passport.

Emirates also reminded passengers who already hold an eVisa to make sure the passport they plan to travel with is linked to their UK Visas and Immigration account.

If not, they must update their details online before flying.

The introduction of the ETA brings the UK in line with countries such as the US, Canada and Australia, which already require electronic travel authorisation for visa-free visitors.

What UAE travellers should do now?

With the UK being one of the most popular destinations for travellers from the UAE, Emirates urged passengers to:

  • Check if they need an ETA

  • Apply well in advance of travel

  • Ensure their visa or immigration status is fully digital

  • Update passport details on their UK account

Failure to do so could mean being stopped at check-in.

The UK first launched its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme in October 2023, starting with Qatari nationals, before expanding it to Gulf count, including the UAE, UAE in February 2024.

The rollout was widened to more visa-free nationalities in late 2024 and early 2025, as part of the UK’s move to fully digitise its borders. From February 25, 2026, the system will be strictly enforced, with travellers without an approved ETA denied boarding.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE TravelEmirates airline

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

To qualify for this streamlined entry, travelers must meet one of two specific criteria.

Is Canada now visa-free for Filipinos? Here’s the truth

2m read
Most UAE expats refuse to give up living large in 2026

Most UAE expats refuse to give up living large in 2026

4m read
UAE passengers are advised to monitor their specific flight on airline websites and flight‑status portals before heading to the airport.

Greek flight delays: Are UAE airlines impacted?

2m read
UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

UAE President welcomes Kuwait’s First Deputy PM

1m read