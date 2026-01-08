UK is moving fully to digital visas, replacing physical documents with eVisas
Dubai: Passengers travelling to the United Kingdom face new digital entry rules, with Emirates warning that travellers without an approved Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) will not be allowed to board flights from February 25, 2026.
The airline said the changes are part of the UK government’s move to modernise border controls and shift fully to digital immigration systems.
The ETA is a digital permission to travel required for visitors who do not need a visa for short stays of up to six months.
Emirates said eligible passengers must apply online before travelling. Without an approved ETA, travellers cannot legally enter the UK and will be denied boarding.
"Visitors from 85 nationalities, including the United States, Canada, and France, who do not need a visa will not be able to legally travel to the UK without an ETA from February 25," the UK Home Office said in a statement late last year.
The British Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Mike Tapp, said, "ETAs are also better for travellers. Digitising the immigration system ensures the millions of people we welcome to the UK every year enjoy a more seamless travel experience."
Alongside the ETA, the UK is phasing out physical immigration documents and moving fully to eVisas.
Emirates advised passengers who:
Hold a UK visa and use physical documents
Have an expired biometric residence permit (BRP) or card (BCP)
to create a UK Visas and Immigration account to access their eVisa. The airline said travellers should act now to avoid last-minute problems.
Passengers with Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) who currently prove their status using a passport stamp or vignette can apply for a free ‘No Time Limit’ application to access an eVisa.
This ensures their immigration status is recorded digitally and linked to their passport.
Emirates also reminded passengers who already hold an eVisa to make sure the passport they plan to travel with is linked to their UK Visas and Immigration account.
If not, they must update their details online before flying.
The introduction of the ETA brings the UK in line with countries such as the US, Canada and Australia, which already require electronic travel authorisation for visa-free visitors.
With the UK being one of the most popular destinations for travellers from the UAE, Emirates urged passengers to:
Check if they need an ETA
Apply well in advance of travel
Ensure their visa or immigration status is fully digital
Update passport details on their UK account
Failure to do so could mean being stopped at check-in.
The UK first launched its Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme in October 2023, starting with Qatari nationals, before expanding it to Gulf count, including the UAE, UAE in February 2024.
The rollout was widened to more visa-free nationalities in late 2024 and early 2025, as part of the UK’s move to fully digitise its borders. From February 25, 2026, the system will be strictly enforced, with travellers without an approved ETA denied boarding.
