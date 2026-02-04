UAE warns travellers: Check UK ETA validity before flying to London

Embassy urges re-registration as UK travel authorisations expire after two years
Dubai: The UAE has urged its citizens travelling to London to ensure they have renewed their electronic travel authorisation (ETA) before departure, warning that previous approvals may no longer be valid after two years.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the UAE Embassy in London called on travellers to re-register in the UK’s ETA system if two years have passed since their earlier authorisation was issued.
The embassy stressed the importance of completing all travel procedures in advance, noting that ETA registration can be renewed either through the official smart application or via the dedicated electronic platform for issuing travel authorisations.
It said ensuring valid registration would help facilitate smoother travel and avoid potential delays or complications upon arrival in the United Kingdom.
The advisory forms part of ongoing efforts to support UAE citizens abroad and ensure they remain informed of updated entry requirements before travelling.
