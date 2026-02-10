Visa rules explained as India vs Pakistan T20 clash in Colombo triggers travel surge
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, sparking a surge in cross-border travel as fans rush to book flights and accommodation.
Scheduled for February 15 at 7pm IST at R. Premadasa Stadium, the historic rivalry of the teams has generated unprecedented demand for tickets and travel, especially among Pakistani fans and international supporters.
The India–Pakistan rivalry generates massive global interest, prompting Pakistani fans to plan visas, flights, and tickets early to avoid missing out.
Flight searches for T20 World Cup host cities have surged, peaking in January, with international destinations like Colombo and Pallekele seeing early bookings due to visa and travel planning requirements.
Interest in the India–Pakistan match on February 15 specifically also rose, with outbound searches to Colombo increasing in December, shortly after the schedule was confirmed.
Fans can buy tickets via tickets.cricketworldcup.com (redirects to BookMyShow) or, if sold out, through eTicketing.co, which offers premium stands, hospitality packages, and hotel stays.
Prices: Standard seats $99–$250; hotel + match packages from $400.
Entry: Digital QR codes activate 48 hours before the match, transfers are allowed, and a valid ID is required.
High demand: The India–Pakistan rivalry drives global interest, with many fans opting for premium packages.
Pakistani travellers should plan visas, flights, and tickets early.
Pakistani passport holders must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before travelling to Sri Lanka, including for T20 World Cup matches.
Visa-free entry is not available for Pakistani nationals. The ETA should be applied for through the official Sri Lankan government portal, and travellers are advised to apply early due to high demand during the tournament.
The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is an online approval issued for short visits to Sri Lanka for tourism, business or transit.
Once approved, travellers are granted a 30-day Short Visit Visa on arrival, with double entry permitted during the validity period.
No passport copies, photographs or physical visa endorsements are required.
ETA processing fees are charged in US dollars
The ETA processing fee is non-refundable and non-transferable
Fees are charged immediately upon application submission
ETA and Short Visit Visa fees are also levied by Sri Lanka Overseas Missions, where applicable
Fees and requirements are subject to change without prior notice
Travellers should ensure all personal details match their passport exactly, as errors may require a fresh application and payment of fees again.
On arrival in Sri Lanka, travellers may be required to show:
A return or onward ticket (for air travel)
Proof of sufficient funds for the duration of stay
ETA holders are not permitted to engage in employment, paid or unpaid, during their stay.
Do Pakistanis need a visa to watch the India–Pakistan match in Colombo?
Yes. Pakistani passport holders must apply for a Sri Lanka ETA before travel.
Yes. It is an electronic travel authorisation issued online.
The ETA processing fee is charged in US dollars. The amount varies and is non-refundable and non-transferable.
No. All ETA processing fees are non-refundable, regardless of the outcome.
You can stay for up to 30 days, with double entry allowed.
Yes. Attending sporting events, including T20 World Cup matches, is permitted under a tourist ETA.
No. A fresh ETA cannot be obtained from within Sri Lanka.
Note: Pakistani fans planning to travel to Colombo for the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup match on February 15 must secure a Sri Lanka ETA in advance, factor in non-refundable visa fees, and book early as travel demand continues to rise sharply around the tournament.