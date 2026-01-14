GOLD/FOREX
Top visa-free countries Pakistani passport holders can visit: Updated list

Pakistani passport rises to 98th, opening visa-free and VOA/eTA access to 31 countries

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Pakistani travellers gain more freedom: 31 destinations now visa-free or VOA
Pakistani passport holders can now travel to 31 countries with visa-free, Visa-on-Arrival (VOA), or electronic travel authorization (eTA) access, covering destinations across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean, and Oceania. This comes after a jump to 98th place in the Henley Passport Index 2026, up from 100th last year.

Tied with Yemen, the rise reflects growing diplomatic ties and new international agreements, expanding options for vacations, business trips, and short-term visits.

While Singapore tops the ranking with visa-free access to 192 countries, the UAE climbed to fifth, and India rose to 80th with access to 55 destinations. Despite its mid-level ranking, Pakistanis now enjoy hassle-free travel to multiple countries, highlighting steady improvements in international mobility.

This expanded access offers flexibility and convenience, from tropical Caribbean getaways and African safaris to South Asian cultural tours and Pacific Island escapes, making it easier than ever for Pakistani travellers to plan leisure or business trips abroad.

Travel opportunities by region

Asia:

  • Visa-Free: Nepal

  • Visa-on-Arrival: Bhutan, Cambodia, Maldives, Timor-Leste, Qatar

  • ETA: Sri Lanka

Africa:

  • Visa-Free: Rwanda

  • Visa-on-Arrival: Burundi, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Mozambique, Senegal, Sierra Leone

  • ETA: Kenya

Americas & Caribbean:

  • Visa-Free: Barbados, Dominica, Haiti, Micronesia, Montserrat, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Vanuatu

Oceania & Pacific islands:

  • Visa-on-Arrival: Cook Islands, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa, Tuvalu

This range of destinations allows Pakistani travellers to explore the Caribbean, Africa, South Asia, and the Pacific, from beach escapes and island adventures to cultural tours and African safaris.

Here’s the full list of 31 destinations with visa-free, VOA, and ETA access.

  1. Barbados (Visa-free)

  2. Burundi (VOA)

  3. Cambodia (VOA)

  4. Cape Verde Islands (VOA)

  5. Comoro Islands (VOA)

  6. Cook Islands (VOA)

  7. Djibouti (VOA)

  8. Dominica (Visa-free)

  9. Guinea-Bissau (VOA)

  10. Haiti (Visa-free)

  11. Kenya (ETA)

  12. Madagascar (VOA)

  13. Maldives (VOA)

  14. Micronesia (Visa-free)

  15. Montserrat (Visa-free)

  16. Mozambique (VOA)

  17. Nepal (VOA)

  18. Niue (VOA)

  19. Palau Islands (VOA)

  20. Qatar (VOA)

  21. Rwanda

  22. Samoa (VOA)

  23. Senegal (VOA)

  24. Seychelles (ETA)

  25. Sierra Leone (VOA)

  26. Sri Lanka (ETA)

  27. St. Vincent and the Grenadines (Visa-free)

  28. Timor-Leste (VOA)

  29. Trinidad and Tobago (Visa-free)

  30. Tuvalu (VOA)

  31. Vanuatu (Visa-free)

