UAE passport ranks among world’s best

UAE’s passport ranks high for travel freedom, global standing, and tax advantages
Dubai: The UAE passport ranks among the world’s most powerful, securing a joint 10th place in the 10th Nomad Capitalist Passport Index for travel freedom, tax advantages, and global standing.
Researchers at boutique tax and citizenship consultancy Nomad Capitalist said the UAE’s ranking is driven by exceptional travel access, a highly competitive tax environment for individuals, and strong global perception.
The Passport Index evaluates 199 countries across five pillars: visa-free travel, taxation, global perception, dual citizenship, and personal freedom.
According to Nomad Capitalist, the UAE’s strong ranking is supported by:
Exceptional travel access: Extensive visa-free or visa-on-arrival options worldwide.
Tax advantages: No personal income tax for individuals, with a limited corporate tax regime.
Global perception: High human development, economic stability, and international recognition as a trade, finance, and aviation hub.
These factors make the UAE passport particularly attractive to globally mobile professionals, entrepreneurs, and executives.
From a taxation perspective, analysts highlighted the UAE’s absence of personal income tax, a major advantage for residents.
The country applies a 9% corporate tax only to certain business activities, while most individuals enjoy a favourable, territorial-style tax system, making it highly attractive for internationally active professionals and entrepreneurs.
The UAE also scores strongly on global perception, thanks to very high human development indicators, economic stability, and its role as a major hub for trade, finance, and aviation.
Top ranks: Malta (1st), Ireland, Romania, and Greece (joint 2nd)
Other notable countries: UK (35th), US (43rd)
UAE ranking: Shared 10th place with several European and Asia-Pacific nations
The UAE passport continues to combine business-friendly taxation and travel freedom, reinforcing its global appeal for individuals seeking mobility and international opportunities.
