UAE passport tops global ranking, granting citizens unrivalled travel freedom

Dr Anwar Gargash credits visionary leadership and people-focused diplomacy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: The UAE passport has reached the top tier of the world’s most powerful travel documents, offering Emirati citizens unprecedented freedom of movement without visa requirements, said Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President.

In a post on his X account, Dr Gargash wrote: “Under the directives of our wise leadership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked to make citizens’ lives easier abroad, far from the logic of ivory towers.”

He added: “Today, the UAE passport stands among the strongest and most respected in the world, granting its holders unmatched freedom of travel without visas. True diplomacy is what really serves people.”

Khitam Al Amir
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
