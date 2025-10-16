Emirates issues passport validity alert

Travellers can choose to renew their passports at Terminal 3 in around 30 minutes
UAE’s Emirates airline has clarified that UAE nationals must have a minimum of 6 months’ validity on their travel document, whether they’re travelling with a passport or Emirates ID.
Citing UAE government regulations, the airline said that the requirement applies to all destinations except the GCC and regardless of the entry rules of the destination.
“If your travel document does not meet this requirement, you will not be able to complete the check‑in process,” the airline said, urging travellers to check the validity of their document before arriving at the airport.
Travellers who need to renew their passports can avail of the renewal services available at Terminal 3, Arrival Level Immigration Offices.
“The process typically takes 30 minutes, depending on the volume of passengers,” the airline said.
