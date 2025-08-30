Even with a visa, airlines and immigration may refuse boarding over minor passport damage
Dubai: Travelling abroad requires more than just an in-date passport or a valid visa. The physical condition of your passport is equally important. Even small signs of damage can lead to denied boarding at UAE airports, immigration delays, or refusal of entry at your destination.
Many travellers assume that as long as their passport is valid, they are safe to travel. In reality, airlines and immigration officials carefully inspect passports for wear and authenticity.
Frayed corners, water damage, torn pages, or even a scratched data chip can raise red flags. Airlines flying out of UAE may stop you at check-in if they believe the document won’t pass border checks.
As international travel from the UAE surges for both business and leisure, more residents are being caught off guard. A valid visa will not protect you if your passport is deemed unfit.
Countries such as the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, the United States and Australia maintain particularly strict standards. Even a minor defect could mean a missed holiday, cancelled work trip, or expensive last-minute rebooking.
United Arab Emirates: Loose pages, binding damage or deep creases can result in rejection at boarding or immigration.
Indonesia: A tear as small as one centimetre may result in refusal of entry.
Thailand & Vietnam: Water damage or defects on the photo page are grounds for denial.
United States: Chip and biometric scanning means any scratch or chip failure may invalidate the passport.
Australia: Advises against travelling with visibly damaged passports; airlines may refuse boarding.
Modern passports contain microchips, holograms and machine-readable zones. If any of these features are compromised, scanners may fail. Border officials may also suspect tampering, increasing the risk of refusal.
Torn or missing pages
Water or liquid stains
Peeling laminate or loose binding
Coffee stains or smudges near the photo
Authorities generally classify passports as:
Partially damaged: Photo and details are legible, but pages are torn or stained.
Severely damaged: Key details or photo unclear, making the passport unusable.
Even a “partially damaged” passport can still be rejected, so renewal is always safer.
Airlines operating from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are legally responsible for ensuring passengers meet entry requirements. If your passport shows water damage, torn pages or a faulty chip, they can refuse boarding — even if your visa is valid.
Before travelling:
Ensure the photo page is intact and legible
Check that the binding is secure and no pages are loose
Make sure the e-chip is functional
Confirm all details are clear and undamaged
If you have doubts, apply for a new passport before your trip.
Before travel: Apply for a replacement. In India and other countries, reissue requests can be made under “Lost/Damaged Passport”.
At the airport: Inform your airline. If refused boarding, you may need an emergency travel document from your embassy (usually for return travel only).
Return Document service: UAE nationals with damaged, torn, or expired passports can get a temporary travel document.
Free and fast: Issued within 30 minutes of approval via MOFA website or app using UAE Pass.
Required documents: Original or written explanation for damaged passports; police reports for lost passports; birth certificates for newborns.
Validity: Return Document is emailed and valid only for re-entry to the UAE.
Register with Twajudi, carry copies of documents, ensure visas and insurance, and stay alert to scams.
Tip: Keep UAE embassy and MOFA contacts handy; combining these precautions with the Return Document service ensures safe, smooth travel.
Use a waterproof cover for travel.
Store passports in a dry, secure compartment away from liquids.
Do not fold, bend, or clip papers inside.
Renew early at the first sign of wear.
Regularly inspect your passport before booking flights.
Passport condition is as important as expiry date and visa validity.
Even minor damage can result in denied boarding at airports.
Different countries apply strict rules on what counts as “unusable”.
Renew early to avoid stress, missed flights, and extra expenses.
