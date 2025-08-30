Dubai: Travelling abroad requires more than just an in-date passport or a valid visa . The physical condition of your passport is equally important. Even small signs of damage can lead to denied boarding at UAE airports, immigration delays, or refusal of entry at your destination.

Frayed corners, water damage, torn pages, or even a scratched data chip can raise red flags. Airlines flying out of UAE may stop you at check-in if they believe the document won’t pass border checks.

Many travellers assume that as long as their passport is valid, they are safe to travel. In reality, airlines and immigration officials carefully inspect passports for wear and authenticity.

Countries such as the UAE, Indonesia, Thailand, the United States and Australia maintain particularly strict standards. Even a minor defect could mean a missed holiday, cancelled work trip, or expensive last-minute rebooking.

As international travel from the UAE surges for both business and leisure, more residents are being caught off guard. A valid visa will not protect you if your passport is deemed unfit.

The growing issue for global travellers

Australia: Advises against travelling with visibly damaged passports; airlines may refuse boarding.

United States : Chip and biometric scanning means any scratch or chip failure may invalidate the passport.

Thailand & Vietnam: Water damage or defects on the photo page are grounds for denial.

Indonesia: A tear as small as one centimetre may result in refusal of entry.

United Arab Emirates: Loose pages, binding damage or deep creases can result in rejection at boarding or immigration.

Modern passports contain microchips, holograms and machine-readable zones. If any of these features are compromised, scanners may fail. Border officials may also suspect tampering, increasing the risk of refusal.

Why damaged passports are risky

Common mistakes travellers make

Torn or missing pages

Water or liquid stains

Peeling laminate or loose binding

Coffee stains or smudges near the photo

What counts as “damaged”?

Authorities generally classify passports as:

Partially damaged : Photo and details are legible, but pages are torn or stained.

Severely damaged: Key details or photo unclear, making the passport unusable.

Even a “partially damaged” passport can still be rejected, so renewal is always safer.

Airlines’ stance from UAE airports

Airlines operating from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah are legally responsible for ensuring passengers meet entry requirements. If your passport shows water damage, torn pages or a faulty chip, they can refuse boarding — even if your visa is valid.

How to check if your passport is safe to use

Before travelling:

Ensure the photo page is intact and legible

Check that the binding is secure and no pages are loose

Make sure the e-chip is functional

Confirm all details are clear and undamaged

If you have doubts, apply for a new passport before your trip.

What to do if your passport is damaged