Explained: Visa on arrival or eVisa options, visa requirements and validity
Dubai: Struggling to pick a holiday destination for the Eid Al Etihad or winter break? If you are looking for a place that doesn’t require applying for a visa weeks in advance and has direct flights from the UAE, there are several options to consider.
Some destinations offer visa-free entry, while others provide visas on arrival specifically for UAE expatriates. No matter your nationality, here are a few hassle-free travel spots to enjoy your summer getaway.
Azerbaijan and Georgia have become increasingly popular as quick tourist destinations for UAE residents, and UAE-based airlines offer several packages to these countries, according to Haris Bashir, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency, Chinnar Travels.
“In the last two years, these packages [for Georgia and Azerbaijan] have become highly popular among residents … they include flight tickets and hotel stay,” he said.
“For Azerbaijan, you have two options – first, apply for an eVisa online before you travel, or second, get a visa on arrival stamped on your passport when you land there,” Bashir said.
While both these visa options cost approximately Dh140, Bashir said that the advantage of applying for an eVisa was lesser time spent at the airport, once you land.
“If you are choosing a visa on arrival, you would need to scan your passport at the smart machines that have been installed at the airport, and enter your trip details, to get the visa on arrival. If you have an eVisa, you can directly go to the immigration counter,” Bashir said.
- Your passport should be valid for at least six months
- Your UAE residence visa should be valid for at least three months.
You can stay in the country for up to 30 days on an eVisa or visa on arrival.
Georgia only offers a visa on arrival, which is valid for 30 days, according to Bashir, but you need to ensure you meet the following requirements:
- Your passport should be valid for at least six months
- Your UAE residence visa should be valid for at least three months.
He added that UAE residents may have to provide their accommodation, travel and health insurance details and may be asked to prove that they have sufficient funds for the duration of their stay. If you book a flight with a UAE-based airline, the travel insurance cost is covered and included in the overall cost.
A visa on arrival allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.
Proof of funds
According to the Maldives Immigration Authority's website - immigration.gov.mv, a tourist visa is granted for all nationalities on arrival to Maldives. “As such, a foreigner travelling to Maldives as a tourist does not require pre-approval for the visa,” the website adds.
However, you must fulfil the following basic entry requirements, as per Maldives Immigration:
• A machine-readable passport or travel document with at least one-month validity.
• A complete travel itinerary – including return tickets, confirmed hotel booking details, and proof that you have sufficient funds. You may be required to provide these details by immigration officers in the Maldives.
• You must submit a ‘Traveller Declaration’ form within 96 hours of the flight time, during arrival and departure to and from the Maldives. You can fill out the form through the Maldives Immigration online portal - https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/
• Entry requirements to your onward destinations. For example, if you are planning to return to the UAE after your trip, you can provide your passport and UAE residence visa copy. Both the passport and residence visa should be valid for at least six months.
A visa on arrival allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.
According to the Department of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles, all nationalities can travel to the country visa-free.
“Although a visa is not required to enter Seychelles, visitors should nevertheless have in their possession a valid passport or other travel documents recognised by the government of Seychelles to gain entry,” the official website of Department of Foreign Affairs of Seychelles states.
An entry permit is issued on arrival to travellers, who meet the following criteria:
• The passport is valid for the period of the intended stay until you return to your country of origin or residence.
• A valid return ticket or ticket for onward travel for the duration of the visit.
• Confirmed accommodation.
• Sufficient funds for the duration of the stay, which is a minimum of US$150 (Dh550) or equivalent in foreign currency per day.
A visa on arrival allows you to stay in the country for up to 30 days.
Another destination where UAE residents of all nationalities can enter without a pre-entry visa is Uzbekistan.
UAE-based airlines offer direct flights to three major cities in Uzbekistan – Tashkent, the capital, and Samarkand and Namangan.
For UAE residents to enter Uzbekistan visa-free, they need to meet the following conditions:
• An Emirates ID with at least three months validity.
• A passport with at least six months validity.
Once you have provided the documents to passport control, you will be granted a 30-day visa-free entry.
If you want to avoid the visa on arrival queue at the airport, you can also apply for an eVisa is advance, through the country’s official online visa portal - e-visa.gov.uz.
The cost for the eVisa is US$20 (Dh73.45) and the approval process can take two working days. If your application is approved, you will receive your eVisa on your registered email address, in a PDF format.
In 2023, Kenya announced a major visa change, allowing visitors from around the world to enter the country without a visa starting January 2024. Not technically, visa on arrival but you must apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) before your trip.
The eTA is mandatory for all foreign visitors and must be obtained through the official Kenya eTA website: www.etakenya.go.ke/en. Applications submitted via third-party platforms will be automatically denied, according to the official website.
The eTA costs $34.09 (AED 124.88) per person, which includes the eTA fee and bank processing fee. For a step-by-step guide on how to apply, click here.
UAE residents from 97 eligible countries can apply for an electronic visa-on-arrival (e-VoA) when travelling to Indonesia. This includes nationals from India, the Philippines, Egypt, South Africa, and Morocco.
In October 2024, Indonesia appointed VFS Global as the exclusive private service provider for e-VoA applications. A dedicated e-VoA platform will launch in the first half of December 2024, making it easier for residents of the UAE and Saudi Arabia to obtain their e-VoA before travel.
As of July 1, 2025, Armenia has officially opened its borders to citizens and residents of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, offering visa-free access for short stays of up to 90 days.
The new policy applies to travellers from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, and aims to boost tourism by making Armenia more accessible to visitors from the Gulf region.
This article was originally published on April 03, 2024 and has been updated since.
