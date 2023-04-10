• A machine-readable passport or travel document with at least one-month validity.

• A complete travel itinerary – including return tickets, confirmed hotel booking details, and proof that you have sufficient funds. You may be required to provide these details by immigration officers in the Maldives.

• You must submit a ‘Traveller Declaration’ form within 96 hours of the flight time, during arrival and departure to and from the Maldives. You can fill out the form through the Maldives Immigration online portal - https://imuga.immigration.gov.mv/

• Entry requirements to your onward destinations. For example, if you are planning to return to the UAE after your trip, you can provide your passport and UAE residence visa copy. Both the passport and residence visa should be valid for at least six months.