Dubai: Just four hours away from the UAE is Armenia, which is a popular tourist destination, thanks to its snow-capped mountains and archaeological sites that date back to the first century AD. For UAE residents, there are also several flight options, with airlines offering tickets starting from Dh500 for a round trip. But what about the visa?

There are over 40 nationalities that can travel to Armenia visa-free. However, some nationalities with a valid Emirates ID can get a 21-day visa on arrival. While others may need to apply for a visa either through a travel agent, or through Armenia’s online platform for eVisas.

Here is a breakdown of which residents may be able to get a visa on arrival to Armenia.

Who is eligible for visa on arrival?

If you are an Indian, Filipino or Egyptian national residing in the UAE, and hold a valid Emirates ID, you are eligible for a visa on arrival in Armenia.

According to Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), website - mfa.am, nationals of India and Philippines holding ordinary passports can obtain a visa at the border of Armenia, if they present a valid visa (sticker) or a valid resident card issued by the countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“We are actually getting a lot requests for Armenia tour packages for the autumn and winter season, it’s one of the most popular seasons in the country for tourists,” Ryan Degombes, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency Rio Travels, said.

He added there are also direct flights from Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from UAE-based airlines like Emirates, Etihad, FlyDubai, Wizz Air and Air Arabia.

How to find out which visa you are eligible for Depending on your nationality and residence permit, you can either travel to Armenia visa-free, get a visa on arrival, apply for an eVisa or through the consulate.

• Visit the website - www.mfa.am/en/visa/

• Enter your nationality and select your passport type.

• Next, the website will then provide you with the list of visas you are eligible for.

Why getting an eVisa might be more helpful

“For some nationalities living in the UAE, they have two options – they can either get a visa on arrival at the airport or apply for an eVisa through the online visa platform,” said Degombes.

According to Degombes, getting a visa on arrival at the airport may take longer because you have to take in account the long queues, filling out the visa form, and providing documents like bank statements or a return ticket.

“It’s recommended to apply for an eVisa, because it saves you time at passport control and the visa is issued in a few days. All you have to do is show your printed visa and valid passport at the border control and you are allowed entry,” he added.

“It’s recommended to apply for an eVisa, because it saves you time at passport control and the visa is issued in a few days." - Ryan Degombes, a travel consultant at Dubai-based travel agency Rio Travels

Cost and duration

“The visa on arrival fee is around $8 (Dh29), and you can stay in country for up to 21 days,” he said.

Armenia eVisa duration and cost:

Short term – up to 21 days.

• Cost - $7 (Dh25)

Long term – up to 120 days

• Cost - $34 (Dh124)

The eVisa fee is non-refundable.

Required documents for visa on arrival

If you are opting for a visa-on-arrival, you may be asked to provide additional documents apart from your passport and Emirates ID – both of which should be valid for at least three months –according to Armenia’s MFA it is strongly recommended to also have the following documents with you:

• A return ticket

• Hotel reservation details

• Travel insurance

• Bank statement

How to apply for Armenia eVisa

• Visit the official website for online visas – evisa.mfa.am

• Next, select ‘ordinary passport’ and your nationality from the list of countries available in the drop-down menu.

• Enter your email address.

• After a few seconds, you will receive an activation link in your email. Click on the ‘confirm’ button.

• Fill out the visa application form by entering your passport details, your full name, date of birth, occupation and contact information in the UAE as well as your contact information in Armenia. According to travel agents who spoke with Gulf News, you can add the details of the hotel you will be staying at here.

• Upload a recent passport-sized photo.

• Next, upload a copy of your passport.

Supporting documents

• According to Armenia eVisa portal, it is recommended to provide additional supporting documents, such as air tickets, a hotel reservation, a resident permit, bank statements or travel insurance.

• Select the purpose and duration of your trip.

• Confirm the details on the final visa application and pay the fees online through the portal with your credit or debit card.

Once that is done, you will receive a confirmation email with a transaction number, which you can use to track your visa application.