On Monday, September 5, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) announced details of the third generation of services offered by the authority, including a revamped visa system. If you are a UAE resident, or are planning to move to the UAE, for work or business purposes, here is all you need to know about the updated system.
1. The updated visa system will come into effect from October 3, 2022.
2. Within the new visa system, the most residency options have been separated from the employer – allowing for self-sponsorship. According to Major General Yousef Al Nuaimi, Director General of Residency and Foreigners Affairs at ICP, the move is aimed at improving residents’ quality of life and making the experience of living, working and investing in the UAE a pleasant and happy one. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
3. Green Visa – this is a five-year visa, as opposed to a two- or three-year visa. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
4. No sponsor required – People on a Green Visa will be on their own sponsorship. It also allows you to sponsor your first-degree relatives. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
5. Grace period increased to six months – If the visa expires or gets cancelled, you can stay in the UAE for up to six months. Normally, the grace period to stay in the UAE after the cancellation of a residence visa is one month. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
6. Who can get the Green Visa? You can apply for a Green Visa if you fall under any of the following categories – 1. Skilled worker. 2. Self-employed. 3. Investor or partner in a commercial activity. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
7. New entry permits/visit visas: New entry permit categories have been introduced and you do not need a sponsor in the UAE to provide this visa to you. The categories include visas for job seekers, visas for exploring business opportunities and visas for exploring investment opportunities. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
8. The new entry permits will also have longer duration, with visit periods of up to one year, according to the ICP. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
9. More benefits for Golden Visa holders: If you stay outside the UAE for more than six months, the residence visa will still be valid. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
10. Golden Visa holders can sponsor their sons up to the age of 25, compared to the limit of 18 years of age earlier. (Picture used for illustrative purposes only)
