If you were studying in the UAE on a student visa, can you stay on in the UAE? What are the visa options?
Visa options for UAE-based graduates.
Depending on your university, processing a degree may take some time. Therefore, some colleges may give some leeway or extension for students before the student visa is cancelled.
Graduates would need to apply for a new visa after the student visa is cancelled.
1. Golden visa
Accreditation for UAE universities can be done with the Ministry of Education. For universities outside the UAE, you would need the accreditation from a few more authorities. Read more here: gulfnews.com/1.1617635193494
2. Freelance visa
All the freelance options available in the UAE - https://gulfnews.com/1.1619012335565
3. Employment visa
The process for finalising your UAE residency visa includes: a medical fitness test, giving your fingerprint biometric for the Emirates ID, and the Emirates ID delivered to you.
4. One-year student visa
Read about the announcement here: www.gulfnews.com/1.2291007
Read more about the visa application process here: gulfnews.com/1.1654776761621
You will then have the Emirates ID delivered to you, and in some cases, you may still need a visa stamped on your passport.
