Free AI courses in UAE: How to enrol, who is eligible and where to get certified

Explore free AI courses in the UAE for students, professionals, and jobseekers
Dubai: Dubai: Want to learn how to use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve your work, studies or everyday tasks without spending money on expensive courses?
Several initiatives in the UAE are making AI education more accessible, offering free training in prompt engineering, generative AI and practical applications of the technology.
1. Dubai’s One Million Prompters Initiative
Launched by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI), the One Million Prompters Initiative aims to equip one million people with AI prompt engineering skills over three years.
Prompt engineering involves learning how to give clear and effective instructions to AI tools to generate more accurate and useful responses.
What will you learn?
The free programme covers generative AI and prompt literacy through interactive, hands-on modules. Participants learn how to write effective prompts, improve productivity and use AI for creative and professional tasks.
These skills can be applied across industries, including marketing, data analysis, design and content creation.
Who is eligible?
The programme is designed for people interested in developing AI skills, including students and working professionals.
Why is it useful?
Participants can earn an AI prompt literacy certification, demonstrating their ability to use AI tools effectively. The training can also help employees streamline routine tasks and develop skills relevant to an increasingly AI-driven job market.
How to enrol: Visit dub.ai/en/omp.
2. Free Google AI Plus access for UAE university students
University students in the UAE can receive 12 months of complimentary Google AI Plus access through an initiative by the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office and Google.
Unlike a conventional training course, this offer provides access to AI-powered tools that students can use for learning, research and content creation.
What does the plan include?
Students receive access to the Gemini app, tools for organising research sources, summarising academic material and preparing assignments.
The package also includes NotebookLM, which allows students to interact with study materials, generate summaries and access interactive audio content. AI image and video creation tools and 400GB of storage are also included.
Who is eligible?
Registered university students in the UAE aged 18 and above.
Why is it useful?
Students can use these tools to understand complex subjects, organise research, prepare study notes and develop practical AI skills alongside their university education.
Registration deadline: December 31, 2026.
How to apply: Visit goo.gle/studentoffer26-uae.
The offer forms part of the AI for All initiative launched by the UAE AI Office and Google in 2024.
3. Abu Dhabi’s AiNative training programme
The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) has launched AiNative, an AI training initiative developed with OpenAI, Microsoft and Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI).
The programme aims to train 20,000 government employees by the end of 2026, while also extending AI education to the wider public.
What will you learn?
Government employees will receive practical training in tools including ChatGPT, Codex and Microsoft 365 Copilot, with specialised certifications in areas such as coding and data planned for later phases.
The public programme will focus on everyday applications, including managing personal finances, running a small business, searching for jobs, studying and creating online content responsibly.
Who is eligible?
Abu Dhabi government employees will receive dedicated training. UAE citizens and residents will also be eligible for the public learning programme.
How to enrol: The public programme will be accessible through DGE’s Tomouh learning app using UAE Pass. Training will be delivered through the free version of ChatGPT.
Important dates: AiNative is being introduced in phases. A government pilot is already under way, with public access to follow. A confirmed public enrolment date has not yet been announced.
4. IBM SkillsBuild: Over 1,000 free technology courses
In September 2026, the UAE Cyber Security Council and IBM announced an initiative to expand access to free technology training through IBM SkillsBuild.
The platform offers more than 1,000 courses covering AI, cybersecurity and other in-demand digital skills.
What will you learn?
AI courses include introductions to generative AI, prompt writing, machine learning and AI ethics. Participants can also explore data analytics, cloud computing and project management.
Who is eligible?
The UAE initiative targets five groups: high school students, university students, entry-level employees, government employees and participants in the Start-up and Innovation Track.
Why is it useful?
Learners can develop job-relevant technology skills and earn industry-recognised digital credentials. The initiative also plans practical learning opportunities, including hackathons and industry challenges.
How to enrol: Visit skillsbuild.org to explore free courses. The UAE partnership will also expand access through the Cyber Security Council's platforms, including CyberE71.