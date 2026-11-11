Dubai launches new student card with 50% off public transport fares and 150,000 global discounts

"The New Dubai Student Card puts the learner at the heart of the student experience, bringing together education, mobility, services and opportunities in a single student card. This aligns closely with the Education 33 Strategy and our ambition to create a future-ready education ecosystem where students can learn, explore and thrive in Dubai and beyond. By making every day experiences more seamless and broadening access to opportunities, the card supports a more connected and enriching student journey while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for education and talent," Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, said.