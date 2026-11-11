Dubai launches new student card with 50% off public transport fares and 150,000 global discounts

New Dubai Student Card brings transport, campus access and worldwide discounts together
Dubai: Students in Dubai will soon be able to use a single card to access public transport discounts of up to 50 per cent, prove their student status and unlock more than 150,000 benefits across over 130 countries.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of the New Dubai Student Card on Wednesday, bringing together nol public transport services, student identification and local and international discounts in one card.
Developed in partnership with the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park and the International Student Identity Card Association (ISIC), the card will be introduced in phases.
The initiative is designed to make daily travel and campus life easier for students, while giving them access to discounts on shopping, dining, entertainment, travel and accommodation both in the UAE and abroad.
Providing further details, Ahmed Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA’s Corporate Technology Services Sector, said: “The New Dubai Student Card brings together three core functions - student identification for engaging educational institutions, nol public transport functionality, and internationally recognised student status through ISIC, providing access to a wide range of benefits and discounts in Dubai and around the world.”
Bahrozyan confirmed: “Developed in partnership with educational institutions across Dubai, the New Dubai Student Card is designed to support students throughout their educational journey, offering benefits across four key areas:
On campus: Student identification through engaging educational institutions.
Around Dubai: Access to RTA public transport with student fare discounts of up to 50 per cent.
Every day: Access to student benefits, discounts and offers across the UAE.
While travelling: More than 150,000 ISIC benefits across over 130 countries.
By integrating nol functionality with student identification and a wide range of benefits in a single solution, RTA is facilitating student mobility across Dubai, enabling easier access to campuses and exploring the city.
The initiative will be rolled out in phases. Educational institutions interested in participating can submit their applications through: www.dubaistudentcard.ae
Developed in cooperation with KHDA, the initiative contributes to broader efforts to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for education and talent. By facilitating access to transport services and student benefits, the card seeks to create a more seamless and enriching experience for students studying in the emirate.
"The New Dubai Student Card puts the learner at the heart of the student experience, bringing together education, mobility, services and opportunities in a single student card. This aligns closely with the Education 33 Strategy and our ambition to create a future-ready education ecosystem where students can learn, explore and thrive in Dubai and beyond. By making every day experiences more seamless and broadening access to opportunities, the card supports a more connected and enriching student journey while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global destination for education and talent," Dr. Saeed Mubarak Kharbash, CEO of Policies, Research and Programmes at KHDA, said.
Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group, said: "The New Dubai Student Card reflects our commitment to providing a world-class ecosystem that enables higher education institutions and empowers talent to thrive. By offering an integrated solution for identification, mobility, and exclusive benefits in Dubai and worldwide, the initiative is designed to enhance the educational journey for learners, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global centre for higher education and a leading destination for the world’s brightest minds."
Through its partnership with ISIC, the New Dubai Student Card provides students with internationally recognised proof of student status and access to a broad network of benefits and discounts covering travel, accommodation, dining, entertainment, shopping and education.
The integration of ISIC benefits enables students to enjoy opportunities both within the UAE and internationally, extending the value of their student identity beyond the campus and supporting a more rewarding educational and personal experience.
Matthew East, CEO of GTS ALIVE Group, International Student Identity Card Association, said: “Students today are connected to a world that extends far beyond their campus, and their student identity should reflect that. Through ISIC, the New Dubai Student Card gives students a globally recognised proof of student identity, connecting them with access to benefits, experiences and opportunities in Dubai and around the world.”