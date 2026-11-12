Dubai Student Card: Who can apply, cost and benefits explained

Dubai Student Card: Save on transport, travel, shopping, and subscriptions
Dubai: A single student card could soon help students in Dubai save money on everything from daily Metro journeys to international travel, entertainment, shopping and digital subscriptions.
The new Dubai Student Card combines an official student ID, a nol card and an internationally recognised student identity card, giving eligible students access to more than 150,000 benefits across over 130 countries.
But who can get the card, how much does it cost and what discounts are available? Here is everything you need to know.
The Dubai Student Card is a unified student identification card developed under the patronage of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and TECOM Group.
It combines four services into one card:
Academic student ID: Official identification issued by a student's university or academic institution.
International Student Identity Card (ISIC): Internationally recognised proof of student status, providing access to more than 150,000 student benefits across over 130 countries.
nol card: Access to Dubai's public transport network, including discounts of up to 50 per cent on eligible student fares.
KHDA student identification: Part of Dubai's unified student identification system.
Students will receive both a physical card and a digital student ID.
The card is available to students enrolled at participating academic institutions across Dubai.
Eligibility depends on the requirements of the student's institution and the individual services offered through the card.
The initiative will be introduced in phases, meaning students may not receive access at the same time.
Apart from public transport savings, the card offers discounts on flights, hotel bookings, entertainment, shopping, electronics and subscriptions.
Some of the benefits include:
RTA: Up to 50 per cent off public transport fares.
Emirates: Up to 10 per cent off flights, plus extra baggage allowance.
Booking.com: Up to 20 per cent off bookings.
YouTube Premium: 50 per cent off subscriptions.
Spotify: Premium subscription for Dh12 per month.
La Perle by Dragone: 25 per cent off tickets.
Huawei: Up to 15 per cent off selected products.
SHEIN: 20 per cent off selected products.
These are just some of the available offers, with individual discounts subject to terms and conditions.
Students do not need to submit an individual application through the card's website.
Instead, the card will be issued through participating academic institutions.
Here is how the process works:
Check whether your institution is participating: The Dubai Student Card will be available through registered universities and academic institutions.
Wait for an official email: Eligible students will receive activation instructions and access details through their registered institutional email address.
Access your digital ID: The digital ISIC ID and student benefits will be available through the Alive app.
Collect your physical card: The physical card will be issued by RTA. Students will be notified when it is ready for collection at their academic institution.
Educational institutions interested in joining the initiative can apply through the official website: www.dubaistudentcard.ae.
The card costs Dh95 plus VAT, which comes to Dh99.75.
This includes Dh20 in pre-loaded nol credit, which students can use towards public transport fares and other eligible nol transactions in Dubai.
The Dubai Student Card will be introduced in phases through participating academic institutions.
Students should check communications from their university or academic institution for details about eligibility, activation and collection.
An exact date for wider availability has not yet been specified in the information released.