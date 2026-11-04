Dubai’s new nol – Jaywan card: What changes for users?

The initiative forms part of RTA’s project to upgrade the nol system using account-based ticketing (ABT) technology, aimed at providing more flexible payment options and an integrated travel experience.

The new cards will combine Dubai’s existing nol transport payment system with Jaywan, the UAE’s national card payment scheme, bringing transport and other payment services together for greater convenience.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Al Etihad Payments (AEP), a subsidiary of the Central Bank of the UAE, have signed a strategic agreement to introduce the next generation of nol–Jaywan cards, with a pilot phase scheduled to begin in November 2026.

Dubai: Commuters in Dubai will soon be able to use a new generation of nol cards to pay for public transport, taxis and parking, while also accessing wider digital payment services and more than 120 promotional offers and discounts.

Where can the new card be used?

According to RTA, the cards will be introduced in successive phases, starting with a pilot this month covering public transport services, public and private transportation, including taxis, and public parking.

The cards will enable customers to pay for journeys through the nol system while benefiting from additional payment services through Jaywan.

They will also offer digital activation and usage options through Android and iOS smartphones, allowing users to manage their cards and access services more conveniently.

RTA said the cards could also be used on public and private transport and through online booking platforms for public transport services across the UAE.

Cardholders will additionally benefit from more than 120 promotional offers and exclusive discounts, extending the card’s usefulness beyond everyday commuting.

Making travel and payments easier

The agreement was signed by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, and Saif Humaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Governor for Banking Operations and Support Services at the Central Bank of the UAE and Chairman of Al Etihad Payments.

Al Tayer said the partnership would help create a more convenient travel experience by connecting mobility services with digital payment solutions.

“Our partnership with Al Etihad Payments reflects RTA’s approach to developing an integrated mobility system that puts customers at the heart of service design, combining ease of travel with efficient payments in a seamless digital experience,” he said.

“The next generation of nol–Jaywan cards marks a significant step in developing financial and technological solutions to support public transport and strengthen its link with everyday services.”

Al Tayer added that RTA would continue working with national entities and the private sector to develop innovative services and expand payment choices.

“This will help improve service efficiency, make public transport more attractive and support the growth of digital payments in Dubai,” he said.

Expanding digital payments

Al Dhaheri said integrating Jaywan with nol cards represented an important step towards strengthening the UAE’s digital payment infrastructure.

“Integrating the national Jaywan payment scheme with nol cards is a significant leap towards unifying the UAE’s digital payments infrastructure,” he said.

“We are not merely introducing a new payment method; we are establishing a flexible and secure financial environment that connects key sectors and helps accelerate the transition towards a sustainable digital economy.”

He added that the gradual expansion of Jaywan acceptance, both within the UAE and internationally, would support financial inclusion and make digital payment services more accessible in everyday life.

The integration is also expected to improve the efficiency of payment systems and support the UAE’s wider digital economy ambitions.

When will the new cards be available?

RTA said the next generation of nol–Jaywan cards would be rolled out gradually, beginning with the November pilot.

The initial phase will cover public transport, taxis and public parking, with the wider initiative aimed at expanding digital payment options and connecting transport services with everyday transactions.

RTA has not yet specified the exact launch date of the pilot, when the cards will become widely available or whether existing nol cardholders will need to replace their cards.