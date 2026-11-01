Dubai motorists to face less traffic and get faster RTA services: Here’s how

Updated AI strategy also targets better bus punctuality, fewer accidents, Dh300m revenue
Dubai: Motorists in Dubai could spend less time in traffic, vehicle owners could complete licensing transactions in under five minutes, and bus passengers could benefit from more reliable services under a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The updated strategy, launched by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, targets a 3 to 5 per cent reduction in traffic congestion, up to a 10 per cent improvement in bus on-time performance and a 10 to 20 per cent reduction in accidents involving newly licensed drivers.
It also aims to generate more than Dh300 million in annual added value and transition 50 per cent of RTA's operations and services to an Agentic AI ecosystem, RTA revealed on Sunday.
For motorists, one of the most significant targets is a 3 to 5 per cent reduction in traffic congestion through the wider use of AI in transport planning, traffic management and road network operations.
The strategy also aims to make road and transport networks more responsive to Dubai's growing population and urban expansion.
It uses data analysis and predictive technologies to support planning and operational decisions.
Vehicle owners will be able to access more services through an upgraded version of Mahboub, RTA's smart chatbot, which is being transformed from a platform that answers customer enquiries into one capable of completing transactions.
The upgraded platform, available through the RTA app, website and WhatsApp, already enables customers to complete five vehicle licensing services entirely online and access around 100 information services. Integration with UAE PASS and Dubai Pay allows vehicle-related transactions to be completed in less than five minutes.
RTA aims to double the speed of service delivery through the platform and increase the proportion of services delivered through it to 10 per cent by the end of 2026 and 50 per cent by the end of 2027.
The strategy also places emphasis on driver licensing and road safety, with a target of reducing accidents involving newly licensed drivers by 10 to 20 per cent.
AI will also be used to improve the auditing of licensing documents. The Agentic AI Auditor, developed by RTA's Licensing Agency in collaboration with its AI and Data Science Centre, uses machine learning and optical character recognition to examine documents, identify anomalies and recommend corrective actions.
The system aims to accelerate auditing processes by up to 21 times, expand coverage from sample-based checks to 100 per cent of documents within its scope, and save more than 25,000 hours of manual work annually. It covers seven priority services.
Public transport passengers are also expected to benefit from AI-powered bus network planning. RTA's Public Transport Agency has introduced an Agentic AI-powered Network Planner, which deploys around 20 AI agents to help assess and develop Dubai's bus network.
The system analyses performance indicators, identifies gaps in services, simulates different operational options and recommends improvements. It aims to increase bus on-time performance by up to 10 per cent and reduce the time needed to implement service changes from around 60 to 48 days.
The initiative also targets an increase of 3 to 7 per cent in the cost recovery ratio, supporting more efficient bus network operations and making public transport more attractive to passengers.
Beyond licensing, the AI strategy aims to cut case and complaint processing times by 20 to 30 per cent. Waiting times at RTA Customer Happiness Centres are targeted to fall by 14 to 16 per cent, while service delivery times are expected to decrease by 15 to 20 per cent.
The Agentic AI-powered electronic No Objection Certificate (eNOC) system is another initiative designed to speed up procedures. It helps applicants submit documents and conducts preliminary checks against approved procedures, while providing engineering insights to support approval decisions.
The service issues around 130,000 certificates annually, with demand growing by approximately 11 per cent. The system aims to accelerate reviews threefold and save more than 700,000 days annually.
The strategy covers 41 areas across RTA's agencies, sectors and departments. Its first two implementation waves focus on 11 business areas, with 40 AI products planned, 11 of which have already been completed, alongside four foundational projects.
Over a two-and-a-half-year implementation period, RTA aims to generate more than Dh300 million in annual added value and transition 50 per cent of its operations and services to an Agentic AI ecosystem.
Al Tayer emphasised that investing in AI is an investment in Dubai’s future and global competitiveness.
He noted that RTA is focused on building an integrated corporate ecosystem that brings together advanced technologies, data, qualified talent and strategic partnerships to boost productivity, optimise resource utilisation, accelerate transaction processing and develop innovative solutions to future challenges. These efforts will support the sustainability of the transport network, while keeping pace with Dubai’s rapid population growth and urban and economic expansion.
Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, CEO of RTA's Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, said the first wave had identified more than 180 AI use cases and quick-win initiatives across 11 business areas, involving 12 implementing departments.
RTA has also expanded the use of Microsoft Copilot among its employees, with active usage exceeding 90 per cent among its users and delivering a 10 per cent saving in working time.
Al Tayer said the updated strategy marked an advanced stage in RTA's digital transformation, moving beyond AI applications that support operations towards intelligent systems capable of analysing data, predicting outcomes, supporting decisions and delivering end-to-end services.
The strategy is intended to make mobility easier for residents and visitors while supporting Dubai's continued growth and strengthening the integration, efficiency and sustainability of its road and public transport networks.