The changes aim to improve connectivity across the public transport network and provide better access to key residential, commercial and industrial areas.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce changes to several bus routes across the emirate from November 20, including route extensions, revised connections and the cancellation of some sections.

The RTA has advised commuters to review the changes in advance to avoid delays and plan their journeys using the alternative connections where necessary.

Route F16 will be rerouted to use Sheikh Zayed Service Road instead of First Al Khail Street when travelling from Garmin Bus Terminus.

Route 66 will be extended in both directions to serve Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Mosque, providing an additional connection for passengers in the area.

Passengers can use Routes 93 and F29 as alternatives. The revised connection to Equiti Metro Bus Stop will run via Al Manara Street, First Al Khail Street and 4th Street.

The section will be cancelled, with Route 99 available as an alternative for passengers travelling along the affected stretch.

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