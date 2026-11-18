Passengers are advised to check the updated timetables on the S’hail app before travelling
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will introduce changes to several bus routes across the emirate from November 20, including route extensions, revised connections and the cancellation of some sections.
The changes aim to improve connectivity across the public transport network and provide better access to key residential, commercial and industrial areas.
Passengers are advised to check the revised routes and updated timetables on the S’hail app before travelling.
The RTA has announced the following changes across several areas of Dubai:
Routes F54 and 99 will see changes affecting the section serving the Life Pharmacy bus stop on the seaside.
The section will be cancelled, with Route 99 available as an alternative for passengers travelling along the affected stretch.
The section connecting Al Quoz Bus Station to Equiti Metro Bus Stop via Al Wasl Road will be cancelled.
Passengers can use Routes 93 and F29 as alternatives. The revised connection to Equiti Metro Bus Stop will run via Al Manara Street, First Al Khail Street and 4th Street.
Route 66 will be extended in both directions to serve Sheikh Khalifa Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Mosque, providing an additional connection for passengers in the area.
Route 68 will have additional stops along Dubai-Hatta Road, allowing passengers to transfer to Route E16.
Route F16 will be rerouted to use Sheikh Zayed Service Road instead of First Al Khail Street when travelling from Garmin Bus Terminus.
A bus route serving the area will be extended to Dubai World Central, Freight House, improving access to the logistics and commercial district.
Routes F55 and J05 will be extended to serve the Cherrywoods community.
Passengers can use the RTA's S’hail app to check updated bus routes, connections and revised timetables before setting off.
The RTA has advised commuters to review the changes in advance to avoid delays and plan their journeys using the alternative connections where necessary.
The changes will take effect on November 20.