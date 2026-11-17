Motorists advised to use Riyadh Street amid road changes in Bur Dubai
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced a traffic diversion on Sheikh Rashid Road towards Abu Dhabi to facilitate development works.
The diversion affects the slow lane at Exit 56A, near Oud Metha Road in Bur Dubai.
In an advisory posted on social media, the RTA urged motorists travelling from Al Garhoud Bridge towards Dubai Healthcare City to use Riyadh Street as an alternative route.
The RTA has advised drivers to:
Use Riyadh Street when travelling from Al Garhoud Bridge to Dubai Healthcare City.
Follow directional signs along the affected route.
Plan their journeys in advance to avoid delays.
The authority has asked motorists to follow temporary traffic signs and plan their journeys ahead of time to ensure smoother travel through the affected area.
The announcement did not specify how long the diversion would remain in place.