Traffic disruptions reported on Sheikh Zayed and SMBZ Roads after separate accidents
Motorists faced traffic disruptions on two major Dubai roads heading towards Abu Dhabi on Friday morning after separate accidents, Dubai Police said in social media advisories.
The first accident was reported at 7.38am on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with police urging motorists to exercise extra caution.
A second traffic-obstructing accident was reported at 8.25am on Sheikh Zayed Road, shortly before the Umm Suqeim Street exit towards Abu Dhabi. Drivers were advised to slow down and take care while approaching the affected stretch.
Dubai Police issue lane-changing reminder
Dubai Police also reminded motorists to use indicators before changing lanes to alert other drivers and reduce the risk of collisions caused by sudden manoeuvres.
Drivers were advised to:
Exercise caution when approaching accident sites.
Signal before changing lanes.
Avoid sudden lane changes and manoeuvres.
Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.
Motorists heading towards Abu Dhabi were urged to plan their journeys, remain alert and follow police instructions.