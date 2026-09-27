Dubai Police warn motorists of congestion after crash on key Abu Dhabi route
Dubai Police has issued a traffic alert following an accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road on Sunday.
The accident was reported before the Ras Al Khor exit in the direction of Abu Dhabi, with the incident causing traffic congestion along the route.
Motorists travelling through the area have been urged to exercise caution, remain alert and follow safety instructions while passing the affected stretch.
Drivers are advised to check traffic updates before starting their journeys and allow additional travel time due to possible delays.