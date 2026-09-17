Dubai evening traffic: Where accidents and congestion are causing delays

Slow-moving traffic reported across E11, E44 and E311 during Thursday rush hour
Dubai: Motorists are facing a slow Thursday evening commute, with heavy congestion and several accidents causing delays across major routes, particularly for traffic heading towards Sharjah, according to Google Maps.
Long stretches of slow-moving traffic are affecting Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, while construction work is adding to delays in some areas.
Motorists heading towards Sharjah are encountering pockets of bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).
Long stretches of congestion are affecting Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and Business Bay up to Defence Roundabout, with construction work and accidents adding to delays.
Traffic remains heavy further north from Garhoud towards Sahara Centre in Sharjah.
Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) is also heavily congested, while traffic on D88 through Karama is slow-moving.
Al Safa Street (D71) is congested around City Walk and Dubai Mall in both directions.
On Al Khail Road (E44), heavy traffic stretches between Dubai Hills Estate and Meydan in both directions, with several accidents contributing to delays.
Congestion is also building around Ras Al Khor and near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing very slow-moving traffic from Nad Al Sheba towards Muhaisnah.
Moderate congestion is also affecting stretches around Arabian Ranches, Dubai Production City and parts of Dubai South.
Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists are encountering pockets of congestion around Remraam and Academic City, with heavier traffic around Al Awir.
Traffic is at a standstill around Tilal, where construction work at Al Badia Interchange is contributing to delays.
Motorists should allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes where possible as the evening rush continues.