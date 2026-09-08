Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Where motorists face the worst evening rush-hour delays

Motorists face long queues on E11, Al Khail Road and E311 as evening rush hour builds
Dubai motorists are facing a slow commute on Tuesday evening, with heavy congestion stretching across several major roads as rush-hour traffic builds, particularly on routes towards Sharjah, according to Google Maps.
Some of the worst delays are being reported on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, with accidents and ongoing construction adding to journey times in several areas.
Motorists heading towards Sharjah are facing bumper-to-bumper traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road (E11).
Long stretches of congestion are reported through Dubai Marina, Al Barsha and Business Bay towards Defence Roundabout, with construction work and accidents adding to delays.
Traffic remains heavy further north from Garhoud towards Sahara Centre in Sharjah.
Heavy congestion is also reported on Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) from Karama towards Bur Dubai, where multiple accidents have been reported, while D88 through Karama is also slow-moving.
Al Safa Street (D71) is congested around City Walk and Dubai Mall in both directions.
On Al Khail Road (E44), motorists are facing a long stretch of heavy traffic between Dubai Hills Estate and Meydan in both directions.
Traffic is also building around Ras Al Khor and near the Dubai Production City exit towards Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311).
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) is seeing very slow-moving traffic from Nad Al Sheba towards Muhaisnah.
Moderate congestion is also affecting stretches around Arabian Ranches, Dubai Production City and parts of Dubai South.
Traffic on Emirates Road (E611) remains relatively smooth overall, although motorists are encountering pockets of congestion around Remraam, Academic City and Al Awir.
Heavy traffic is also reported around Tilal, where construction work at Al Badia Interchange is contributing to delays.
Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time, maintain a safe following distance and consider alternative routes where possible as the evening rush hour continues.