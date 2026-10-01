Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy evening congestion builds on key routes

E11 and E311 among the busiest roads as commuters make their way towards Sharjah
Dubai: Dubai-Sharjah commuters are facing delays on several major roads as evening traffic builds across the two emirates.
The main pressure points are Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), two of the key routes used by motorists travelling from Dubai towards Sharjah. Live Google Maps data has shown slow-moving traffic approaching the Sharjah border and through busy areas of the emirate.
On E11, congestion typically increases around Al Nahda, Al Qusais and the approach to Sharjah, with traffic continuing into central areas such as Al Khan and Al Majaz. Motorists heading towards these neighbourhoods can expect delays once they leave the main highway.
E311 is also a key area to watch, particularly around Muhaisnah, Al Qusais and the Sharjah industrial areas. Traffic can become especially slow near major interchanges and closer to the Dubai-Sharjah border.
Emirates Road (E611) remains an alternative for motorists travelling towards Sharjah's outskirts and the Northern Emirates. Recent traffic monitoring has shown longer stretches of moving traffic on E611 compared with some of the more direct Dubai-Sharjah routes, although conditions can vary depending on the destination and time of travel.
Motorists should also note that new truck movement restrictions came into effect across Dubai on October 1. Restrictions apply to several major roads during peak periods, including parts of E311, while Emirates Road is exempt.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time, check live navigation updates before setting off and consider alternative routes if congestion intensifies.