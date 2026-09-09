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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays on E11 as multiple crashes add to morning congestion

Moderate slowdowns are also being reported around Muhaisnah and on sections of E311

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Heavy delays on E11 as multiple crashes add to morning congestion
Christian Borbon

Dubai: Dubai-Sharjah commuters are facing heavy traffic this morning, with the worst delays reported along the E11 corridor through central Sharjah.

Live traffic data shows slow-moving and stop-start traffic stretching from Al Khan through Al Qasimia and Bu Shaghara towards Madina Mall. Motorists heading towards Sharjah city centre should expect significant delays during the morning commute.

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Several crashes are also adding to congestion across Dubai and Sharjah.

In Sharjah, a crash has been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Industrial Area 13, while another has been reported on Al Wahda Street in the Al Khalidiya district.

In Dubai, crashes have been reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Al Barsha South Fifth, Hessa Street near Jumeirah Village Circle, Umm Suqeim Street near Dubai Hills, and Al Ain- Dubai Road near the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary.

Moderate slowdowns are also being reported around Muhaisnah and on sections of E311. Additional congestion has been recorded on E44 near Dubai Safari Park and Warsan.

Motorists travelling through Dubai and Sharjah can expect traffic conditions to change quickly as the morning rush continues.

Major highways bypassing central Sharjah remain relatively clear, with Sheikh Zayed Road, E611 and outer routes including E88 and E102 offering alternative options for through-traffic.

Traffic conditions are updated continuously. The information reflects live traffic conditions at the time of publication and may change throughout the morning commute.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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