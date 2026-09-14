UAE traffic update: Heavy Dubai-Sharjah congestion, accidents, Abu Dhabi road closure

Evening rush brings heavy congestion on key Dubai-Sharjah corridors
Dubai: Heavy evening traffic is slowing motorists across key Dubai-Sharjah routes on Monday, with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311), Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) and Al Maleha Street among the busiest corridors, according to live Google Maps traffic data.
The heaviest congestion is reported on the Dubai-Sharjah corridor, with traffic building from Sharjah's Al Majaz, Al Khan and Sahara Centre areas towards Dubai. E311 is particularly slow around Industrial Area 6, Madina Mall, Muhaisnah and Mirdif, with congestion extending towards Dubai International Airport.
Motorists travelling from Sharjah into Dubai are facing significant delays on E11 and E311, with long stretches of red traffic visible on live maps.
On Al Maleha Street (S116/S112), traffic is also heavy around Madina Mall and the interchange connecting Sharjah and Dubai.
Within Dubai, congestion is reported around Al Karama, Oud Metha, Deira and Al Garhoud, with slow-moving traffic extending towards Business Bay and the Sheikh Zayed Road interchange.
Al Khail Road (E44) and Ras Al Khor Road are also seeing heavy traffic around Ras Al Khor, Dubai Design District and towards Nad Al Sheba and Business Bay.
Traffic is slow around Al Rebat Street, D83 and D85, particularly near Dubai International Airport and surrounding roads. Beirut Street (D62) and Baghdad Street (D95) are also showing slow-moving traffic around Muhaisnah and the airport perimeter.
Live traffic maps are also showing minor accident or incident alerts on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road near Muhaisnah, Mirdif and Industrial Area 6. Additional incident icons are visible near the D93/D89 intersection in the Muhaisnah-Mirdif area.
Motorists should drive carefully around accident sites, expect sudden braking and allow extra time for their journeys, particularly if travelling between Dubai and Sharjah during the evening rush.
Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced a left-lane closure towards Abu Dhabi on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Al Dhafra Region from September 15 to September 20.
The authority has also announced a reduction in the speed limit from 120km/h to 100km/h in both directions on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road in Abu Dhabi, effective Monday, September 14.
Traffic conditions can change quickly during the evening rush. Drivers should check live navigation updates before setting off and allow additional time when travelling between Dubai and Sharjah.