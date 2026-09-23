Dubai, Sharjah traffic: Heavy congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road, E11, E311 and Al Ittihad Street this morning

In Dubai, motorists are experiencing significant slowdowns around Dubai International Airport, with traffic backing up along Al Garhoud Road and near the Emirates Group Headquarters. The Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Festival City, and the stretch linking Al Rashidiya to City Centre Mirdif and Etihad Mall are all showing heavy congestion, while drivers heading towards Al Warqa, Al Mizhar and Nad Al Sheba are also being held up.