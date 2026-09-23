Dubai, Sharjah traffic: Heavy congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road, E11, E311 and Al Ittihad Street this morning

Drivers warned to expect long delays on airport, Corniche and industrial routes
Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and Sharjah are facing heavy congestion this Wednesday morning, with live traffic maps showing red and amber stretches piling up across several major roads.
In Dubai, motorists are experiencing significant slowdowns around Dubai International Airport, with traffic backing up along Al Garhoud Road and near the Emirates Group Headquarters. The Ras Al Khor Industrial Area, Dubai Festival City, and the stretch linking Al Rashidiya to City Centre Mirdif and Etihad Mall are all showing heavy congestion, while drivers heading towards Al Warqa, Al Mizhar and Nad Al Sheba are also being held up.
Further west, traffic is building along Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Barsha First and Jumeirah Village Circle, with red and amber sections appearing on the E11 and E311 as commuters move through Dubai Sports City and towards Al Furjan and Arabian Ranches.
In Sharjah, traffic is crawling along Al Ittihad Street and Al Wahda Street, with heavy red patches building up near Sahara Centre, Al Nahda, and the Al Qusais Industrial Area. Vehicles are backing up through Industrial Areas 2, 3, 6, 10, 15 and 17, as well as around the University of Sharjah, Muwaileh Commercial, City Centre Al Zahia and Safari Mall Sharjah.
The corridor connecting Al Mamzar Beach Park and Al Khan on the Corniche is also seeing slow-moving traffic, spilling over into Deira and Abu Hail on the Dubai side.
Authorities are advising motorists to factor in extra travel time this morning, maintain safe following distances, and remain alert to variable speed limits displayed on electronic road signs.